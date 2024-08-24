Winnipeg Overcomes Trio of Collaros Interceptions with Last-Minute Score to Beat Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Despite throwing three interceptions, Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros came through in the biggest moment with a game-winning touchdown to Kenny Lawler as the Bombers beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 26-23 on Friday night.
The Bombers passing game struggled, but running back Brady Oliveira ran angry once again as he rushed for 120 yards on 18 carries. Winnipeg's defense came through big in the fourth quarter, allowing just two first downs and three points.
Hamilton wide receiver Tim White had one of his most impactful games of the season, with 134 yards on seven catches. Greg Bell ran for just 41 yards but got two majors scored. The defense for the Tiger-Cats had several standouts, including Nick Usher with two sacks and Jamal Peters with four tackles for loss and one interception.
Winnipeg picks up a critical win. It is the Bombers' third straight, and it moves them to 5-6 on the season and within a game of the West Division lead. The Tiger-Cats continue to own the worst record in the CFL as they dropped to 2-9.
3 Takeaways from Winnipeg's Third Straight Win
1. Quarterbacks Struggled with Lackluster Performances
The struggles at quarterback for both teams have been a topic of discussion all season as Hamilton's Bo Levi Mitchell and Winnipeg's Zach Collaros each only completed 50% of their passes. Mitchell avoided throwing an interception while Collaros threw three of them. Collaros got the last laugh with the game-winning touchdown pass, but as the Bombers look to make a run for the playoffs, they can't help but wonder if their quarterback is holding them back.
2. Defenses Dominated the Field
So far, the new addition of former Edmonton Elks head coach Chris Jones as a defensive play-caller for Hamilton paid off, with three turnovers created and 321 yards allowed. Winnipeg's defense continues to prove why the unit is the best in the CFL, as the Bombers allowed 285 yards. The offenses scored about as much as expected against such strong defense.
3. Winnipeg Ready for Late-Season Run?
The Bombers are riding a three-game winning streak, led by a solid running game and great defensive play. Collaros' struggles are concerning though, as he has thrown nine interceptions and only five touchdowns. While the team continues to win, will their quarterback hold them back from winning the West Division and making another return to the Grey Cup?
Up Next
Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Saskatchewan Roughriders (Sunday, Sept. 1 at 7:00 pm EST)
Toronto Argonauts at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Monday, Sept. 2 at 2:30 pm EST)
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.