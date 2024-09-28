Winnipeg Scores League-High 55 Points, Clinches Playoff Spot in Win Over Edmonton
Friday night showcased the best offensive performance of the season from the most unlikely of teams as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers took care of business against the Edmonton Elks 55-28.
It's the most points the Bombers have scored in a game since 2018 when they scored 56 on the Montreal Alouettes. Quarterback Zach Collaros had one of the best games of his career as he threw for 432 yards and six touchdowns to no interceptions. Winnipeg had four players catch touchdown passes, and Kenny Lawler and Nic Demski went for over 100 receiving yards and two majors each.
Edmonton's slow start on offense doomed the Elks, with the defense surrendering 34 first-half points. McLeod Bethel-Thompson had a decent showing back at quarterback with 223 yards and three touchdowns to zero interceptions. Running back Justin Rankin had a second-straight 100-yard game on the ground.
Winnipeg (9-6) clinched a playoff spot for the eighth year in a row. Edmonton (5-10) takes a second straight loss and finds itself on the edge of elimination from the playoffs.
3 Takeaways from Winnipeg's Commanding Win
1. Collaros Finally Puts it All Together
Assessing all quarterback performances in the CFL this season, Collaros showcased the best individual performance. Yes, the yards and touchdowns help, but he completed 21 of 26 passes, which is an 80.7% completion percentage. He looked confident in the pocket and his offensive line helped protect him well with a strong running game led by Brady Oliveira. Collaros has gotten better over the winning streak, but can he keep playing at a high level?
2. Is it Over for Edmonton for Postseason?
There was so much buzz surrounding Edmonton in the last two months with how well the team was playing, but Winnipeg has brought them down to Earth in the last two games with its buzzsaw of a defense. Questions will arise as to whether Tre Ford should be quarterback over Bethel-Thompson and how they can fix the defense. With 10 losses on the season, the Elks can't afford any more and must win the last three games to stay in the running for the postseason.
3. Bombers Best Team in the CFL?
Montreal might have the better record with 11 wins, but it's becoming clear that the Bombers are the best team in the CFL. Their defense is ranked number one, and the offense has hit its stride with a balance of run and pass. After a 2-6 start, Winnipeg has taken control of the league and looks like a juggernaut to play in the playoffs.
Up Next
Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:00 pm EST)
Saskatchewan Roughriders at Edmonton Elks (Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:00 pm EST)
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
