Montreal Alouettes Third-String QB Leads Comeback Win Over Saskatchewan Roughriders
It started as a disaster for the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday night. They were down 16-3 at halftime to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. A change at quarterback sparked the Als to score 17 unanswered points in the second half and beat the Riders 20-16.
The offense for Montreal struggled with 256 total yards in the game, but got a big boost from third-string quarterback Davis Alexander who threw for 178 yards in the second half. It was the defense as well for the Alouettes that came up big in the second with two sacks on second down forcing punts and a missed field goal.
Saskatchewan moved the ball down the field well, finishing with 325 yards of offense. The Riders were shutout in the second half after being up by 13 points in the first half.
Montreal improves to 6-1 on the season while the Riders drop to 5-2.
3 Takeaways from Montreal’s Win
1. Davis Alexander Comes to the Rescue
Caleb Evans struggled in the first half for Montreal completing just 9-of-17 passes for 91 yards. The change was made to Alexander who finished with 178 yards and two touchdowns in the win. What was most impressive with Alexander was he completed 83% of his passes. He looked poised in the pocket and didn’t let the moment get too big for him. If Cody Fajardo doesn’t come back next week, Alexander might be the new No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart.
2. Miscues and Missed Opportunities Doomed Saskatchewan
Anytime a team blows the type of lead that the Riders did on Thursday, there’s going to be a lot of finger-pointing as to who didn’t get the job done. Saskatchewan had eight penalties for 105 yards and two turnovers. While the field goals were both from 50-plus yards, Brett Lauther missed two kicks that could have set the team up for a potential game-winning field goal or led to a win. Two of the three trips to the red zone did not finish with majors, which will leave Saskatchewan wondering what more the team could have done.
3. Defenses Did Their Part
This was a true heavyweight fight between two of the best defenses in the CFL. Montreal’s defense did not allow a single point in the second half, making a big time stop at the end of the game. Saskatchewan’s defense held the Alouettes’ rushing attack to just 33 yards on 11 carries. While the Riders defense did break in the second half, they did not get the support from the offense in the second half to hold on.
Up Next
- Montreal Alouettes at Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Aug. 2
- Edmonton Elks at Saskatchewan Roughriders, Aug. 3
