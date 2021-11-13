Texas A&M Aggies Basketball Survives Abilene Christian 81-80

The Texas A&M Men's basketball team is far from perfect, but on Friday night, they stayed undefeated, moving to 2-0 on the season with an 81-80 win over Abilene Christian at Reed Arena.

After leading 28-20 at the break, the Aggies faced a flurry from the Wildcats, who pushed out of halftime and held the lead from the Aggies as late as the 1:18 mark in regulation.

The Aggies would eventually force overtime after trailing by as many as six late in the game, giving them new life.

But it wouldn't end there.

After leading by as many as seven in the overtime period, the Wildcats would come storming back, hitting a three with .8 seconds to go in the first overtime period, forcing the second overtime, and seemingly seizing momentum.

The Wildcats would lead for the majority of the second overtime period as well, and with the Aggies down two with seconds to play in the second overtime, everything seemed lost for the maroon and white.

However, thanks to the heroics of Hassan Diarra the Aggies would persevere, with Diarra hitting a go-ahead three with less than a second to go in the game, sealing the win.

Leading the way for the Aggies was Andre Gordon, who finished the game with 17 points on 6 of 10 shooting to go along with five assists and three rebounds.

Also contributing in a big way was Tyrece Radford, who ended the game with 15 points of his own, while grabbing six rebounds.

As a team, the Aggies shot 43.4 percent from the field and edged Abilene Christian on the boards 40-38

Following the win, the Aggies (2-0) will now turn their attention to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders, who will head to Reed Arena on Sunday.

The Islanders will enter the matchup at 1-0, following their season-opening win over Texas Lutheran on Tuesday.

