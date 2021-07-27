Iowa State Offensive Players to Watch Vs Texas Longhorns

Here are the biggest names to watch for on the offensive side of the ball for Iowa State when Texas travels to Ames.

Maybe it was Iowa State running back Breece Hall who said it best at Big 12 media days. The Cyclones might not recruit like Texas, but they have a winning foundation thanks to Matt Campbell's culture building.

“The five-star culture just really defines our team,” Hall said. “It shows that we don’t have those guys that everybody wants. We don’t have the guys who care about the glitz and glamour and the guys with all the hype. We just have guys who are ready to come in, work their butts off and play.”

That five-star culture truly lives on offense.

Coming off a 9-3 record, Iowa State was the regular-season champion of the Big 12. Campbell took a team known for being at the bottom of the totem pole all the way to Arlington for a shot against Oklahoma.

The Sooners won the war, but the Cyclones got revenge against Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl.

Texas is trying to prove they are still a contender in the Big 12. If anything, this game will likely decide who will have the chance to take on Oklahoma at the season's end and prove which team is trending towards the top 10 in rankings.

Iowa State has a sound defense, but most of the success will come from the offense. These names are the biggest and brightest stars entering August.

QB Brock Purdy

Thanks for the extra season of eligibility, Purdy returns to Ames ready to build off of last year. His overall numbers could have been better, but 2,700 passing yards and 19 touchdowns was enough to show he's the right answer.

Purdy's best attribute is his ability to keep drives alive. Last season, he finished with a completion rating of 66.7 percent. He also had a QB rating of 146.2, the fourth-highest in the Big 12.

Having that connection with proven talent is helpful, especially under center. That will be the biggest reason for improvement with Purdy calling the shots.

RB Breece Hall

What else is there to say about Hall that hasn't already been said? Last season, he love the FBS and rushing yards 1.572 and recorded 21 touchdowns on the ground.

An elusive runner with home-run speed, Hall's best attribute is playing in space. He can make defenders miss the line of scrimmage, thus forcing winning at the open field before turning on the jets.

Hall would have returned for his junior season, but all are on him this week. Bijan Robinson might be the only runner stopping the junior from becoming the top name in Big 12 when it comes to pounding the rock.

WR Xavier Hutchinson

Often the forgotten target in the Cyclones' arsenal, Hutchinson broke out in 2020. He finished with 64 receptions for 774 yards and five total touchdowns. He also averaged 13 yards per catch in man coverage.

The 6-3 frame will allow him to win most one-on-one coverages against smaller defensive backs. He also has top-notch speed to win over the top beyond 10 yards. Add in his knowledge of the playbook, but his familiarity with Purdy, he'll be in for another strong season.

TE Charlie Kolar

Texas A&M's Jalen Wydermyer is considered to be the top tight end for the 2021 season. Kolar likely is the front-runner to claim that title after last season.

There might not have been a more productive red zone tight end last year. Kolar scored six of his seven touchdowns from inside the 20. He also was one of the more dangerous players in space, leading the Cyclones with 13,4 yards per catch.

This was Purdy's safety net last season. It'll be his safety net and mismatch nightmare again.

OL Trevor Downing

One could argue it's any of the offensive line, but Downing might be the best of the bunch. Last season at left guard, he didn't allow a sack and was the anchor in allowing the fewest quarterback takedowns (14) in the Big 12.

Downing also helped the team break the school record of rushing touchdowns (31) and helped post the second-best scoring offense at 32.9 in school history. He'll be a name scouts are watching for individually when it comes to the upcoming NFL Draft in 2022.

