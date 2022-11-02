It's Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson Spotted at Phillies' World Series Game

Skip to main content
Rob McElhenney ('Mac') and Kaitlin Olson ('Dee'), the stars of FX's long-running 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' were both spotted at game three of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Tuesday night. McElhenney and Olson have been married since 2008, and in 2010, Olson went into labor at a Phillies game. Their first child, Axel, was born later that day.
Stars of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson, were spotted at game three of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Tuesday night.

McElhenney not only plays 'Mac' on the long-running show set in the City of Brotherly Love, but he also is the creator of Always Sunny.

He hired Olson to play 'Dee' before the show aired, and began dating during season 2. The two have been married since Sept. 2008. In Sept. 2010, Olson went into labor with their first child, Axel Lee, at a Phillies game.

Tuesday night, the couple was shown on the jumbotron cheering on the Phillies from a suite at Citizens Bank Park.

The cast of Always Sunny was also shown on camera attending Super Bowl VII in 2018, when the Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl in franchise history, topping the Patriots 41-33. Later that year, episode 9 of season 13 was centered entirely around 'the gang' attending that same Super Bowl. The episode was titled 'The Gang Wins the Big Game.'

A season 5 episode of Always Sunny titled 'The World Series Defense' was themed entirely around the day that the Phillies won the World Series in 2008.

In that episode, Mac wrote a letter for Chase Utley, in which he professes his love for the All-Star second baseman.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia premiered on FX in Aug. 2005. It's most recent season, season 15, concluded Dec. 2021.

