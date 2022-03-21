Skip to main content

Why Toni Kroos Will Have Hated Aubameyang's Dragon Ball Z Goal Celebration In El Clasico

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had plenty to celebrate during Barcelona's 4-0 win at Real Madrid on Sunday.

He marked his Clasico debut with two goals and an assist.

Barcelona's star striker used a prop to celebrate his second goal as he grabbed a small red ball from someone in the crowd at the Bernabeu.

He then held the ball out in his outstretched left hand, while touching his forehead with two fingers from his right hand.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang performs a goal celebration inspired by Dragon Ball Z after scoring for Barcelona at Real Madrid

But what was this goal celebration all about?

It was a nod to popular animated TV show Dragon Ball Z and its star character named Goku.

Aubemeyang confirmed this after the match as he posted a photo of himself performing the celebration next to a picture of Goku doing something similar.

He captioned the pictures with the message: "Hello from the finished player."

Aubemeyang is known to be a big fan of Dragon Ball Z and even has a DBZ-themed tattoo.

Toni Kroos was part of the Real Madrid team taken apart by Aubemeyang and Co on Sunday.

While many fans will have enjoyed Aubemeyang's anime-inspired goal celebration, Kroos will likely have hated it.

Kroos previously spoke out against choreographed celebrations on the soccer field.

Speaking on his Einfach mal Luppen podcast, Kroos said: "I find it very silly. Even worse is if there are any objects hidden in their socks.

"Aubameyang once celebrated and took out a mask. That's where it ends with me. I don't think that's a good role model, either. What nonsense."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates a goal for Borussia Dortmund in 2014 by wearing a Spider-Man mask

Aubameyang celebrates a goal for Dortmund in 2014 by wearing a Spider-Man mask

Aubemeyang had previously worn Black Panther and Spider-Man masks on the pitch and he responded to those comments from Kroos in 2020.

"Does this @ToniKroos have kids? Just to remember I did it for my son few times and I will do it again," Aubemeyang wrote on Twitter, where he tagged a picture of himself that a child had drawn.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang performs a goal celebration inspired by Dragon Ball Z after scoring for Barcelona at Real Madrid
