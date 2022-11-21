Cody Gakpo Delivers On Big Stage As Holland Beat Senegal In World Cup Group A

Cody Gakpo scored the fourth goal of his international career as Holland beat Senegal 2-0 in a scrappy clash in World Cup Group A.

It arrived six minutes from full time when he timed his run to perfection and headed a Frenkie De Jong cross past Edouard Mendy.

Mendy was a little rash in coming for the ball and the Chelsea stopper was again at fault when substitute Davy Klaassen scored Holland's second goal deep into added time.

Cody Gakpo pictured (left) heading the ball to score in Holland's 2-0 win over Senegal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

PSV Eindhoven attacking midfielder Gakpo has been one of the most in-form players in Europe this season.

The 23-year-old has provided nine goals and 12 assists in 14 games in Holland's Eredivisie, as well as three goals and two assists in five Europa League matches.

But, with Premier League clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal said to be keen on his signature, many fans have been wondering whether he may be able to transfer that fine form to the big stage.

By lighting up an otherwise forgetting game at the World Cup, Gakpo went some way to answering that question.

As well as scoring the game's only goal, Gakpo produced more key passes, three, than any other Holland player.