Cristiano Ronaldo Promises To Pay After His $2.1m Car Crashed Into Mallorca Wall

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly promised to pay for the damage caused when one of his employees crashed his Bugatti Veyron in Mallorca on Monday.

Ronaldo is on holiday on the Spanish island and had two of his cars shipped there.

The Manchester United forward was not in the Bugatti - which was worth £1.7 million ($2.1m), according to The Sun - when it smashed into a wall protecting a house.

The owner of that house later visited the rented mansion where Ronaldo and his family are staying.

He told Ultima Hora: "I had to wait a long time for the door to be opened, but I found a very polite man and woman. On behalf of Ronaldo, they promised to pay for all the damage caused by the Bugatti."

He added: "They told me to fix everything and keep the bills."

The man, whose identity has not been revealed, was informed of the crash by the police.

When he returned home, Ronaldo's car had been removed from the wall's wreckage.

The man's first thoughts were for the safety of his dog, who he explained typically liked to wait for him near the home's front door, close to the crash zone.

"I thought they had killed him," he recalled. "When I entered I saw him trembling with fear far from the entrance."

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured sitting on the bonnet of his Bugatti Veyron - before the car was crashed by one of his employees in Mallorca

