Proud David Beckham Shares Wedding Photos After Son Brooklyn Marries Nicola Peltz

David Beckham officially welcomed a new member to his family at the weekend after eldest son Brooklyn married Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot at the bride's family's estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Celebrity quests at the ceremony included tennis icon Serena Williams, actress Eva Longoria and Mel C, a former Spice Girls bandmate of Victoria Beckham.

Mother of the groom Victoria posted a black and white picture of the happy couple to Instagram.

She captioned it with the message: "Congratulations Mr and Mrs Beckham X Welcome to the family".

Former England soccer captain David, who is now president and co-owner of Inter Miami, shared the same photo.

He accompanied it with an almost identical message, while tagging his wife, their children and his new daughter-in-law.

"Love you Bust", dad David added.

David had earlier shared a picture of himself and sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz dressed to the nines in their tuxedos.

He captioned that photo by writing: "My beautiful boys & a very proud dad.

"Congratulations Bust on a lifetime of happiness, we will always be by your side."

Nicola, who is a 27-year-old American actress, writer and director, posted a photo of herself in her "dream dress".

Brooklyn posted the same image and titled it: "My beautiful bride".

All of the photos were watermarked by Vogue, with the fashion and lifestyle publication having covered the wedding in detail.

Brooklyn is currently pursuing a career as a chef, despite having been a promising soccer player as a child.

The 23-year-old previously played for Arsenal's youth academy, as did his two brothers, but he gave up the game in 2015 after being released.

Romeo, 19, now plays for Inter Miami II.

