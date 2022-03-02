Skip to main content

David Beckham's Son Romeo Meets PSG's Front Three As Lionel Messi Rocks Loud Outfit

David Beckham's son Romeo was snapped alongside every member of Paris Saint-Germain's famous front three this week.

The 19-year-old, who plays for Inter Miami's B team, was visiting Paris for Fashion Week with girlfriend Mia Regan and mom Victoria.

Romeo documented the trip by sharing pictures of himself posing with PSG stars Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar gave him a signed jersey, Mbappe gave him a thumbs up and Messi... possibly gave him a migraine by wearing such a loud outfit.

Messi was dressed in a $995 red leopard-print Dolce & Gabbana sweatshirt with matching jogging pants.

The Argentina captain's dress sense was the main topic of discussion in the comments section of Romeo's Instagram post.

Many commenters were also surprised by just how tall Romeo looked next to Messi.

Messi was linked to Romeo's dad last week when Inter Miami CEO Jorge Mas suggested that the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star could help bring the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to Major League Soccer when he leaves PSG.

Mas, who is a co-owner at Inter Miami along with Beckham Snr, was quoted by the Miami Herald as saying: "Leo Messi is still one of the best players in the world, his skills have not diminished.

"I think, and David has a relationship with him, if he does leave PSG, at the time he leaves it, we'd love to see Lionel Messi be a player at Inter Miami and be part of our community.

"Can it happen? Look, we'll push. I'm an optimist at heart. Could I see that happening? It's a possibility."

Lionel Messi pictured with Romeo Beckham in Paris in March 2022

Lionel Messi pictured with Romeo Beckham in Paris this week

Lionel Messi pictured with Romeo Beckham in Paris in March 2022
News

David Beckham's Son Romeo Meets PSG's Front Three As Lionel Messi Rocks Loud Outfit

By Robert Summerscales
1 minute ago
Roman Abramovich pictured smiling at a match between Chelsea and Sunderland in 2017
News

Fans chant Roman Abramovich songs at Luton Town vs Chelsea

By Robert Summerscales
1 hour ago
Roman Abramovich pictured in 2021 celebrating Chelsea's Champions League final win over Man City
News

Roman Abramovich Says He Is Selling Chelsea & Giving "Net Proceeds" To Ukraine War Victims

By Robert Summerscales
3 hours ago
Jack Grealish celebrates a goal with Phil Foden during Man City's win at Peterborough in the 2021/22 FA Cup
Watch

Jack Grealish Hails Phil Foden For Assisting Him "Just Like" Lionel Messi In Man City's FA Cup Win

By Robert Summerscales
9 hours ago
A general view of a Chelsea-branded corner flag at Stamford Bridge
News

Hansjorg Wyss Says He Has Been Offered Deal To Buy Chelsea From Roman Abramovich

By Robert Summerscales
10 hours ago
Harry Kane looks dejected during Tottenham's FA Cup loss at Middlesbrough in March 2022
News

Tottenham Player Ratings Vs Middlesbrough As Kane & Son Stutter In FA Cup Exit

By Robert Summerscales
Mar 1, 2022
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich pictured at Stamford Bridge in 2015
News

Chelsea FC For Sale? Roman Abramovich Set To Receive Offers This Week

By Robert Summerscales
Mar 1, 2022
Kostas Tsimikas (left) and Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah celebrate with the EFL Cup trophy after the 2022 final
News

Liverpool Comment On Kostas Tsimikas Spitting Gum From Wembley's Royal Box

By Robert Summerscales
Mar 1, 2022
Thomas Tuchel pictured in front of the Chelsea badge
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Says "Stop Asking Me" About Roman Abramovich & Ukraine

By Robert Summerscales
Mar 1, 2022