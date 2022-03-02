David Beckham's Son Romeo Meets PSG's Front Three As Lionel Messi Rocks Loud Outfit

David Beckham's son Romeo was snapped alongside every member of Paris Saint-Germain's famous front three this week.

The 19-year-old, who plays for Inter Miami's B team, was visiting Paris for Fashion Week with girlfriend Mia Regan and mom Victoria.

Romeo documented the trip by sharing pictures of himself posing with PSG stars Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar gave him a signed jersey, Mbappe gave him a thumbs up and Messi... possibly gave him a migraine by wearing such a loud outfit.

Messi was dressed in a $995 red leopard-print Dolce & Gabbana sweatshirt with matching jogging pants.

The Argentina captain's dress sense was the main topic of discussion in the comments section of Romeo's Instagram post.

Many commenters were also surprised by just how tall Romeo looked next to Messi.

Messi was linked to Romeo's dad last week when Inter Miami CEO Jorge Mas suggested that the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star could help bring the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to Major League Soccer when he leaves PSG.

Mas, who is a co-owner at Inter Miami along with Beckham Snr, was quoted by the Miami Herald as saying: "Leo Messi is still one of the best players in the world, his skills have not diminished.

"I think, and David has a relationship with him, if he does leave PSG, at the time he leaves it, we'd love to see Lionel Messi be a player at Inter Miami and be part of our community.

"Can it happen? Look, we'll push. I'm an optimist at heart. Could I see that happening? It's a possibility."