Skip to main content

Declan Rice Will Become 3rd Most Expensive Soccer Player Ever If His Asking Price Is Met

If West Ham United's valuation of Declan Rice is met this summer he will become the third most expensive soccer player ever.

Rice has proven himself to be one of the best players in the Premier League over the past five years.

Impressed by his displays at the London Stadium, both Manchester United and Chelsea are keen to offer Rice a platform to perform on a more prestigious stage.

And according to the Daily Mail, West Ham bosses have reluctantly accepted that it makes sense for them to cash-in at the end of the season.

But they will reportedly demand a £150m transfer fee.

At present, based on figures from the Daily Mail, only two players have ever been sold for more than £150m. They are PSG duo Neymar (£198m) and Kylian Mbappe (£163m).

Declan Rice pictured during West Ham's win over Sevilla in the Europa League in March 2022

West Ham want £150m for Declan Rice, which would make him the third most expensive soccer player of all time

Chelsea are currently operating under a transfer ban but it will be lifted as soon as Roman Abramovich is replaced as owner.

If Chelsea were able to spend £150m on Rice this summer, the 23-year-old would smash their club transfer record by over £50m.

Romelu Lukaku is currently Chelsea's priciest signing, having arrived for £97.5m from Inter Milan last year.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba is United's current record signing, having cost £89m when he re-joined from Juventus in 2016.

Most Expensive Soccer Players Ever

These are the 10 most expensive transfers in world soccer as of March 2022

PlayerToFromFeeYear

1. Neymar

PSG

Barcelona

£198m

2017

2. Kylain Mbappe

PSG

Monaco

£163m

2018

3. Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona

Liverpool

£140m

2018

4. Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid

Benfica

£114m

2019

5. Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona

Atletico Madrid

£107m

2019

6. Jack Grealish

Manchester City

Aston Villa

£100m

2021

7. Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea

Inter Milan

£97.5m

2021

8. Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona

Dortmund

£97m

2017

=9. Paul Pogba

Manchester United

Juventus

£89m

2016

=9. Eden Hazard

Real Madrid

Chelsea

£89m

2019

Pogba is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer when his contact expires.

The France star recently gave a big interview with French newspaper Le Figaro in which he revealed that he has suffered with depression during his second spell at United.

Pogba also said in the interview that the last five seasons have not "satisfied" him and that he considers this season to be "dead".

Of the current top ten most expensive soccer players of all time, Pogba is not the only one who could move on a free transfer this summer.

Fellow Frenchmen Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele are both approaching the final three months of their current contracts at PSG and Barcelona respectively.

Declan Rice pictured during West Ham's win over Sevilla in the Europa League in March 2022
News

Declan Rice Will Become 3rd Most Expensive Soccer Player Ever If His Asking Price Is Met

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
A sign outside Stamford Bridge says "NO TICKETS AVAILABLE" for Chelsea vs Brentford
News

How New Rules On Chelsea Tickets Affect Real Madrid Games, Plus FA Cup, EPL & WSL Matches

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Mo Salah, wearing no.74, pictured playing against Juventus for Fiorentina in 2015
Transfer Talk

Three Reasons Mo Salah Could Be Tempted To Leave Liverpool For Juventus

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Alexia Putellas chips the ball to score for Barcelona against Real Madrid in the Women's Champions League
Watch

Watch Barcelona Star Alexia Putellas Replicate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Lob Against Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
A general view of Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium from 2020
News

Russia Still Wants To Host Euro 2028 As Turkey Makes Surprise Bid To Rival UK & Ireland

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Paul Pogba pictured during Manchester United's game vs Tottenham in March 2022
News

Paul Pogba's Manchester United Career Looks As "Dead" As Their Season

By Robert SummerscalesMar 23, 2022
A general view of Wembley Stadium during Euro 2020
News

UK And Ireland's Joint Bid To Host Euro 2028 Submitted & Expected To Win Unopposed Despite Previous Interest From Russia & Turkey

By Robert SummerscalesMar 23, 2022
Wayne Rooney (left) and Patrick Vieira pictured during the 2005 FA Cup final
News

Premier League Hall Of Fame Welcomes 9th & 10th Members In Wayne Rooney & Patrick Vieira

By Robert SummerscalesMar 23, 2022
Harry Kane pictured taking his first ever direct free-kick in the Premier League
News

Awful Harry Kane Free-Kick Record Proves Tottenham And England Striker Is NOT Perfect

By Robert SummerscalesMar 23, 2022