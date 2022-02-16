Skip to main content

Did Kylian Mbappe Copy Two Goal Celebrations Off Cristiano Ronaldo In One Week?

Kylian Mbappe has made no secret in the past that Cristiano Ronaldo was a player he admired greatly growing up.

The pair first met when Mbappe visited Real Madrid's training ground as a child.

Recalling that moment to Marca in 2017, Mbappe said: "He is a hero from my childhood and it was amazing to meet him when I visited Valdebebas."

Mbappe said he "loved" Ronaldo "a lot" when asked about his footballing idols during a beIN SPORTS interview in 2020.

But it seems as though Mbappe has also expressed his admiration for Ronaldo by imitating his goal celebrations.

After scoring a late winner to help PSG beat Real Madrid on Tuesday night, Mbappe was seen pointing downwards in what looked like a reenactment of Ronaldo's famous 'I'm Here' celebration.

But this was not an isolated incident.

In fact, it was the second time in less that a week that Mbappe had appeared to recreate one of Ronaldo's goal celebrations.

On Friday, Mbappe was pictured leaning on the corner flag following his winner against Rennes. Again, this was strikingly reminiscent of a celebratory act previously performed by his Portuguese idol.

Mbappe is widely expected to join Real Madrid this summer. 

Perhaps his next act of imitation will be to recreate Ronaldo's record of scoring 450 goals in nine seasons?

Now that would be worth celebrating.

Kylian Mbappe points downwards after scoring for PSG against Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating his winning goal for PSG vs Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe points downwards after scoring for PSG against Real Madrid
Did Kylian Mbappe Copy Two Goal Celebrations Off Cristiano Ronaldo In One Week?

