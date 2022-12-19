Skip to main content

Emiliano Martinez Says His Golden Glove Celebration Was Aimed At Booing France Fans

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez lifted two trophies after Sunday's World Cup final.

Before getting his hands on the famous solid gold World Cup trophy, Martinez was presented with the Golden Glove award.

Martinez celebrated being voted as the best goalkeeper at Qatar 2022 by holding the Golden Glove near his groin and trusting towards the stands at Lusail Stadium.

The Aston Villa stopper was later quizzed about his celebration and he suggested that it was aimed at a group of France fans who had been booing him.

He told radio station La Red: "I did it because the French booed me. Pride does not work with me."

Martinez played a key role in Argentina's third World Cup triumph.

He saved a spot-kick from Kingsley Coman during a penalty shootout after the final had ended 3-3 following extra time.

The game only went to penalties because Martinez had produced a brilliant save to deny Randal Kolo Muani in the 123rd minute.

This all happened after a hat-trick from Kylian Mbappe had seen France fight back from 2-0 and 3-2 down after two goals from Lionel Messi and one from Angel Di Maria.

Martinez said: "We suffered a lot. We thought we were in control but they managed to come back. It was a very complicated game.

"Our destiny was to suffer. They had one last chance to win [in extra time], luckily I was able to stop it with my foot.

"This is a moment I've always dreamed of living, I have no words for it. I left very young for England and I would like to dedicate this victory to my family."

Martinez was born in Mar del Plata in Buenos Aires Province but he moved to London as a teenager to join Arsenal.

He later spent time on loan at Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Getafe and Reading.

Martinez joined Aston Villa in September 2020 and has been a regular starter in the Premier League ever since.

He only made his international debut in June 2021, but he has now won three titles with Argentina - the Copa America, Finalissima and the World Cup.

Emiliano Martinez Says His Golden Glove Celebration Was Aimed At Booing France Fans

