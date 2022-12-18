Gareth Southgate Decides To Remain As England Manager Until After Euro 2024

Gareth Southgate has decided to continue working as manager of the England national team until after the European Championship in 2024.

The 52-year-old had said that he was feeling "conflicted" about whether or not to stay in the job following England's quarter-final loss to France at the World Cup in Qatar.

But after taking a week to consider his future, Southgate has told the Football Association that he intends to lead the team at Euro 2024 in Germany.

"We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England manager and will lead our Euro 2024 campaign," said FA chief executive Mark Bullingham.

"Gareth and [assistant manager] Steve Holland have always had our full support, and our planning for the Euros starts now."

Southgate became England manager in 2016 and led the team to fourth place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The following summer, Southgate's England finished third in the inaugural UEFA Nations League Finals.

His side then came agonizingly close to glory at Euro 2020 when they lost the final to Italy in a penalty shootout.

A dismal display in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League followed. England were relegated from League A, after failing to win a single game in the group stage.

But they bounced back at the 2022 World Cup.

After qualifying from the group stage with the best record of any of the 32 nations, England beat Senegal 3-0 in the round of 16.

However, their quest to win a major tournament for the first time since 1966 ended in a 2-1 defeat by reigning champions France.