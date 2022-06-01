Skip to main content

How Son Heung-Min Missed Out On PFA Players' Player Of The Year Shortlist

"No Son" trended on Twitter on Wednesday after the PFA Players' Player of the Year shortlist was announced.

The six players in contention for the Professional Footballers' Association's top men's prize are Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane, Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Many fans took to social media to question why and how Son Heung-min was not nominated, after ending the season as the Premier League's joint top scorer with 23 goals.

None of Son's goals came from penalty kicks either.

So how exactly did Son miss out on a nomination?

How Does Voting For The PFA Players' Player Of The Year Work?

The process is very straightforward.

Players from England's 92 Premier League and Football League clubs each get a vote if they are a PFA member, but cannot choose a teammate.

The nominees announced were simply the six players who had received the most votes.

It is a popularity contest to a large extent, hence Ronaldo's inclusion despite having his worst season in 15 years in terms of goals.

It is also possible that Kane's status as England captain gave him an edge over Son among the predominantly English voters playing in the lowers divisions.

Son Heung-min pictured celebrating after scoring for Tottenham in a 3-0 win over Norwich in December 2021

Son Heung-min did not make the shortlist for the PFA Players' Player of the Year award despite scoring 23 Premier League goals in the 2021/22 season

Son Heung-min pictured celebrating after scoring for Tottenham in a 3-0 win over Norwich in December 2021
News

How Son Heung-Min Missed Out On PFA Players' Player Of The Year Shortlist

By Robert Summerscales28 seconds ago
Phil Foden pictured after scoring for Manchester City against Everton in February 2022
News

Arsenal Duo Make PFA Young Player Of The Year Shortlist But Phil Foden Tipped To Retain Award

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Lionel Messi pictured warming up ahead of Finalissima 2022 between Argentina and Italy at Wembley
News

What Is Finalissima? CONMEBOL And UEFA's Cup Of Champions Explained

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Manchester United's no.6 Paul Pogba pictured leaving the field during his side's 4-0 loss at Liverpool in April 2022
News

Manchester United Confirm Paul Pogba's Exit On Free Transfer With 835-Word Tribute

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Kurt Zouma pictured (center) leaving Thames Magistrates Court on June 1, 2022 after being sentenced to 180 hours of community service for cat abuse
News

Kurt Zouma Avoids Jail But Is Banned From Keeping Cats For Five Years

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
A general view of the Puskas Arena ahead of Hungary vs England in September 2021
News

How 30,000 Hungary Fans Have Got Tickets For England Game Despite UEFA Stadium Ban

By Robert Summerscales16 hours ago
Lionel Messi pictured in action against Reims in January 2022 - his first game for PSG after testing positive for COVID
News

Lionel Messi Explains How COVID Affected His Performance During First Season At PSG

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
A general view of the UEFA Nations League trophy
News

UEFA Nations League 2022/23 Fixtures: All Dates For League A Plus Format Info And Sorting Rules

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Ivan Perisic points to the badge on his Tottenham jersey after signing from Inter Milan
News

Versatile Tottenham Signing Ivan Perisic Can Fill Four Positions In Antonio Conte's 3-4-3

By Robert SummerscalesMay 31, 2022