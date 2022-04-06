Karim Benzema "Best Number Nine In The World" After Escaping Cristiano Ronaldo's Shadow

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand has hailed Karim Benzema as "the best number nine in the world".

Ferdinand made the statement while working as a pundit for BT Sport during Real Madrid's 3-1 win at Chelsea on Wednesday.

Benzema scored a hat-trick at Stamford Bridge, just as he had in Real's previous Champions League game - a 3-2 victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

The Frenchman has now scored 37 goals in all competitions this season, making it the most prolific campaign of his career.

Benzema's role at Real has changed since Cristiano Ronaldo left the Bernabeu in 2018. After years of being among the supporting cast, Benzema is now thriving as the team's main man.

"This is the business end and he is still scoring goals," said Ferdinand. "He has shot his team to the top of the league. They are flying and he is the talisman.

"When Cristiano Ronaldo was there Benzema had the humility to sit in the background because he knew what it meant to the team but now he has come out of the shadows.

"He is 34 and he is the best number nine in the world. He is another level. Goals, assists, link up play, slowing the game down."

Real Madrid teammates Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo pictured hugging in 2018 IMAGO/Jan Huebner

Ferdinand was not alone in calling Benzema the world's best number nine.

That opinion was echoed in a post on Real Madrid's official Twitter account.

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole was also on the BT Sport panel. Cole added: "Benzema is getting better with age."

Meanwhile, Steve McManaman, who played at Real between 1999 and 2003, said of Benzema: "Every time he steps on the pitch he looks like he will score. His movement is really clever."