Lazio Accuse Jose Mourinho Of Being Obsessed After Roma Boss Moaned About "Offside" Goal

Lazio have issued a club statement accusing Roma manager Jose Mourinho of being obsessed with them and disrespectful.

This came in response to a comment made by Mourinho in his post-match press conference after Roma drew 0-0 with Bologna on Sunday.

Mourinho opted to deflect attention away from Roma's game by referencing a controversial incident from Lazio's 4-3 win over Udinese a day earlier.

"Another thing that never changes is that 22 years ago, you could win a match with a goal that is offside and you can still do it today," Mourinho said, as reported by GOAL.

"Yesterday, a team won a match with a goal that was offside."



Mourinho was clearly frustrated that Francesco Acerbi's last-minute goal had been allowed to stand despite replays suggesting he might have been marginally offside.

Francesco Acerbi (No 33) appears to be marginally offside before scoring a winning goal for Lazio against Spezia BT Sport

Lazio and Roma ended the weekend level on points in Serie A, sitting fifth and sixth respectively.

Neither can now qualify for the Champions League, but both teams will be desperate to finish as Rome's top team due to their intense rivalry.

Roma Jose Mourinho pictured during his side's 0-0 draw with Bologna in May 2022 IMAGO/LaPresse/Alfredo Falcone

Lazio fueled that rivalry in their statement, which read: "The fact that in 2022, an opposing coach repeatedly mentions other clubs and presumed referee errors and that, at the same time, journalists of proven football faith get worked up about the same matter, forgetting about their professional role and impartiality, proves two things.

"That Lazio is obsessively in their thoughts, more than other ambitious targets and that, as it usually happens, they look at someone else's home to divert attention from failings or incredible incidents, in their favor, that occurred under everyone's noses.

"Despite the necessity to evolve the image of Italian football, some protagonists are stuck to accusing VAR and referees and too many times, lack of respect towards officials and lack of journalistic objectivity aren't enough considered."

Roma now turn their attention to the UEFA Europa Conference League.

They host Leicester on Thursday in the second leg of their semi-final, having drawn the first leg 1-1 in England last week.