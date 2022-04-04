Skip to main content

Leicester City Honor Former Owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha With Statue At King Power Stadium

Leicester City have unveiled a statue of the club's former owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha at the King Power Stadium.

He was one of four people killed in a helicopter crash at the stadium in October 2018.

That tragedy happened two years after Leicester shocked the world of sport by winning the Premier League, defying odds of 5,000/1 in the process.

Claudio Ranieri, who managed that miracle-making Leicester team, was present for the statue's unveiling on Monday, which would have been Srivaddhanaprabha's 64th birthday.

The statue sits on a plinth which features the words "The Boss" and "The Possible Man".

Leicester tweeted pictures of the statue on Monday. Their post was accompanied by the message: "Commissioned by the Srivaddhanaprabha family, the Khun Vichai statue is a permanent embodiment of his magnificent legacy in a place which brought him so much personal joy."

Leicester CEO Susan Whelan spoke at Monday's ceremony before the statue was unveiled.

She said: "Khun Vichai loved this city. He greatly appreciated the affection shown by the people of Leicester and recognized how this community believed in his vision. 

"Today, his contribution to the Club and to the city is made eternal. For generations to come, people will stand in this place and tell stories of The Possible Man.

"They will speak of his leadership and ambition, but also of his generosity and kindness. However this site changes, in all the moments we will experience together, his presence will be permanent."

A picture of former Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is seen on display at the King Power Stadium in 2020

Leicester won the Premier League in 2016, despite having only narrowly avoided relegation in the previous season.

Thai businessman Srivaddhanaprabha bought Leicester six years earlier, when they were competing in English soccer's second division, the Championship.

After his death, Srivaddhanaprabha's son Aiyawatt took over as chairman at Leicester.

Leicester chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha pictured holding the Premier League trophy in 2016

