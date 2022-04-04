Holland head coach Louis van Gaal revealed publicly over the weekend that he is receiving treatment for prostate cancer.

The 70-year-old made the revelation to Humberto Tan on his Dutch TV talkshow.

Van Gaal took charge of two international friendlies in late March as Holland beat Denmark 4-2, before drawing 1-1 with Germany.

"I didn't want to tell it to my players because it could have influenced their performances," he explained.

Van Gaal is currently in his third spell as manager of the Dutch national team.

His first came between 2000 and 2001, with his second taking place from 2012 to 2014. Van Gaal started his third stint in August 2021, more than three years after he had announced his retirement from soccer due to "family reasons".

Louis van Gaal pictured during Holland's match against Germany in Amsterdam in March 2022 IMAGO/MIS

Van Gaal told Humberto: "In each period during my time as manager of the national team I had to leave in the night to go to the hospital without the players finding it out until now. While thinking I was healthy. But, I am not.

"You don't die from prostate cancer, at least not in ninety percent of the cases. It is usually other underlying diseases that kill you. But I had a pretty aggressive form, got treated 25 times. Then you have a lot of management to do in order to go through life.

"I did have preferential treatment in the hospital. I was allowed in through the back door when I went to an appointment and was immediately pushed into another room. I have been treated wonderfully."

Van Gaal's first wife, Fernanda Obbes, died of liver and pancreatic cancer in 1994.

"I've been through a lot with illnesses, including with my own wife. So that's just part of life," he added.

"As a human being [I] have probably become richer because of all those experiences."

Despite his diagnosis, Van Gaal intends to continue working.

His Holland team will complete in Group A at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November.

Friday's World Cup draw handed them group games against hosts Qatar, African champions Senegal and Ecuador.

Holland will play Senegal on November 21 as part of a busy fixture list on the tournament's opening day.

As well as managing his country in three different spells, Van Gaal has taken change of some of Europe's biggest clubs in the past.

Those clubs have all published statements to show their support for their former boss.

Bayern Munich tweeted: "FC Bayern would like to wish former head coach Louis van Gaal all the best as he battles cancer. We all know how strong a person he is. Hoping for a full and speedy recovery!"

Barcelona wrote: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to former Barça manager Louis van Gaal, who has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Stay strong, Louis, and get well soon."

A message from Manchester United read: "Everybody at Manchester United is fully behind our former manager, Louis van Gaal, in his battle against cancer. Sending you strength and courage, Louis".

Ajax posted a picture of Edwin van der Sar and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar holding a shirt printed with the words: "STERKTE LOUIS", which roughly translates as "get well soon, Louis".

Van Gaal won three Eredivisie titles as Ajax manager.

But perhaps his most impressive achievement in domestic Dutch soccer was when he led AZ Alkmaar to title glory in 2009.

AZ tweeted a photo of Van Gaal celebrating that championship victory and captioned it with the words: "King Louis", followed by a heart emoji.