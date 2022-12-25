Neymar Collects "Player Of The History" Award On Behalf Of Fellow Brazil Legend Pele

Legendary former Brazil striker Pele has been named "Player of the History" by official FIFA World Cup partner Budweiser.

Pele played at four World Cups between 1958 and 1970, scoring 12 goals in 14 games.

Brazil won three of those tournaments - in 1958, 1962 and 1970 - and Pele remains the only triple World Cup winner to date.

Pele, 82, is currently in hospital in Sao Paulo receiving cancer treatment.

So fellow Brazil icon and current team captain Neymar collected the award from Budweiser on his behalf.

Neymar pictured on the pitch at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with fans behind him holding up a giant banner of Pele, reading: "Get well soon" IMAGO/Sven Simon

Speaking in an Instagram video, Neymar told his 198 million followers: "It's a really significant day for me today.

"First, I just wanted to let you know that I was invited to attend the Budweiser ceremony when Pele was honored with the 'Player of the History' trophy.

"Being a part of this historic occasion is an incredible honor for me."

Neymar added: "You guys know that Pele is significant to me. Our love and reverence for you, king, will remain forever."

Pele and Neymar currently share the title of Brazil's all-time leading scorer, having each recorded 77 official goals for their country.

An Instagram post uploaded jointly by Neymar and Budweiser showed the current Brazil captain holding the trophy he had collected for Pele.

The caption, translated from Portuguese, read: "The one who made football his kingdom.

"The one who, instead of creating wars, stopped one. The one who used his power to charm the world.

"The one who defied the sovereignty. The one who was revered. The one who made his own dynasty. The one who inspired the youth.

"He who built an empire. He who held all the gold cups. The one who wasn't just the man of the match. He was the best in history."