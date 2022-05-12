Skip to main content

Ukraine National Team Play First Soccer Match Of 2022 Ahead Of World Cup Play-Offs

The Ukrainian national team played for the first time in six months on Wednesday night as they took on Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach.

Ukraine's last match had been in November and this was their first outing since the country was invaded by Russia in February.

Ukraine won 2-1 at Borussia-Park, where more than 20,000 fans were in attendance.

The Ukraine squad was made up entirely of players from Ukrainian clubs, who have also not played since February's invasion.

Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhaylo Mudryk and Dnipro's Oleksandr Pikhalyonok scored for Ukraine, either side of a Conor Noss equalizer for Gladbach.

Mykhaylo Mudryk pictured celebrating after scoring Ukraine's first goal of 2022 in a friendly against Borussia Monchengladbach

Mykhaylo Mudryk pictured celebrating after scoring Ukraine's first goal of 2022 in a friendly against Borussia Monchengladbach

Free entry was granted to Ukraine nationals, while all profits from the game will be donated to charities supporting those affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

As well as to raise funds, the match had been organized to help the Ukrainian team prepare for their upcoming World Cup qualifying play-off.

Ukraine play Scotland on June 1, with the winner taking on Wales four days later for a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The game against Scotland had originally been due to take place on March 24 but was postponed because of the Russian invasion.

A crowd of 20,223 fans watched a charity match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Ukraine in May 2022

A crowd of 20,223 fans watched the charity match in Germany

Mykhaylo Mudryk pictured celebrating after scoring Ukraine's first goal of 2022 in a friendly against Borussia Monchengladbach
News

Ukraine National Team Play First Soccer Match Of 2022 Ahead Of World Cup Play-Offs

By Robert Summerscales2 minutes ago
Leeds winger Dan James (left) pictured jumping into a bad tackle on Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic
Watch

Watch Awful Dan James Tackle That Ended His Season And Maybe Mateo Kovacic's Too

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Kevin De Bruyne (left) pictured celebrating in the style of Erling Haaland after scoring for Man City against Wolves in May 2022
News

Kevin De Bruyne Performs Erling Haaland's Trademark Celebration During Four-Goal Masterclass

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
A general view of the UEFA Europa League trophy
News

Manchester United Guaranteed UEFA Europa Place Next Season After City's Win Over Wolves

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Manchester United's players celebrate winning the 2021/22 FA Youth Cup after beating Nottingham Forest 3-1 in the final at Old Trafford
News

Manchester United Win FA Youth Cup In Front Of Record-Breaking Crowd And Sir Alex Ferguson

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Celtic fans pictured at Dundee United on the day their side clinched the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership title
News

Celtic Crowned Scottish Champions For 10th Time In 11 Seasons

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Kevin De Bruyne holds up three fingers after scoring his first hat-trick for Manchester City in May 2022
Watch

Watch Kevin De Bruyne Score His First Man City Hat-Trick (All With His Left Foot) At Wolves

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Erik ten Hag is thrown into the air by his Ajax players after guiding them to the Eredivisie title in May 2022
News

Incoming Man United Boss Erik Ten Hag Wins His Sixth Trophy As Ajax Clinch Eredivisie Title

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
James Rodriguez pictured wearing the Colombian flag around his shoulders while lifting the Champions League trophy as a Real Madrid player in 2017
News

James Rodriguez Wants Liverpool To Beat Real Madrid In Champions League Final

By Robert Summerscales8 hours ago