Skip to main content

Wayne Rooney Watches DC United Fall To 11th Loss Of MLS Season In Minnesota

Wayne Rooney was at Allianz Field on Saturday night to watch DC United fall to their 11th defeat in 19 Major League Soccer games this season.

Emanuel Reynoso scored twice as Minnesota United beat DC United 2-0.

Rooney had been confirmed as DC United's new head coach on Wednesday before watching from the stands as his new team drew 2-2 at home to Columbus Crew.

Former England captain Rooney has not yet received a work visa so he was again among the crowd rather than in the dugout for Saturday's road game.

Reynoso continued his red-hot form to give Minnesota the lead on 13 minutes, after playing a crafty one-two with Luis Amarilla.

The former Boca Juniors attacking midfielder then scored again in the second half.

Emanuel Reynoso pictured shooting to score for Minnesota United against DC United in July 2022

Emanuel Reynoso pictured shooting to score for Minnesota United against DC United

Reynoso has now scored seven goals and provided two assists in the past month alone.

DC United will take a break from their MLS misery next Wednesday when Bayern Munich visit Audi Field for a friendly game.

READ MORE: Wayne Rooney Accuses UK Media Of Disrespecting MLS But Admits DC United Job Is A Stepping Stone

Emanuel Reynoso pictured shooting to score for Minnesota United against DC United in July 2022
News

Wayne Rooney Watches DC United Fall To 11th Loss Of MLS Season In Minnesota

By Robert Summerscales10 seconds ago
Gabriel Jesus pictured (left) in action for Arsenal against Everton at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium in July 2022
Watch

Watch Brilliant First Touch Set Up Another Gabriel Jesus Goal As Arsenal Beat Everton

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Marta Cardona celebrates with her teammates after scoring the winning goal for Spain against Denmark in their Group B clash at UEFA Women's Euro 2022
News

UEFA Women's Euros: Spain Beat Denmark To Set Up Quarter-Final Against England

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Robert Lewandowski pictured waving in front of superimposed Bayern Munich and Barcelona club crests
Transfer Talk

Robert Lewandowski Says Goodbye To Bayern Munich Teammates Before Jetting Off For Barcelona Medical

By Robert Summerscales12 hours ago
Lucas Moura pictured playing for Tottenham in South Korea in July 2022
Features

Lucas Moura Impresses In New Position For Tottenham Against Sevilla

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago
Fans in South Korea pictured supporting Tottenham Hotspur during their 2022 summer tour
News

Two Tottenham Players Forced To Stay In South Korea After Testing Positive For COVID On Tour

By Robert Summerscales14 hours ago
Kalidou Koulibaly pictured in May 2022 at the end of his last ever home game for Napoli
News

Kalidou Koulibaly Joins Chelsea Six Years After They First Tried To Sign Him

By Robert Summerscales15 hours ago
England's players pictured celebrating during their 5-0 win over Northern Ireland at UEFA Women's Euro 2022
Watch

Highlights: England 5-0 N. Ireland - Watch All The Goals After More Women's Euros History Is Made

By Robert SummerscalesJul 15, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured waving to Manchester United fans at Old Trafford in May 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo's Options Drying Up After Chelsea Join PSG In Passing On Man United Forward

By Robert SummerscalesJul 15, 2022