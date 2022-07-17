Wayne Rooney Watches DC United Fall To 11th Loss Of MLS Season In Minnesota

Wayne Rooney was at Allianz Field on Saturday night to watch DC United fall to their 11th defeat in 19 Major League Soccer games this season.

Emanuel Reynoso scored twice as Minnesota United beat DC United 2-0.

Rooney had been confirmed as DC United's new head coach on Wednesday before watching from the stands as his new team drew 2-2 at home to Columbus Crew.

Former England captain Rooney has not yet received a work visa so he was again among the crowd rather than in the dugout for Saturday's road game.

Reynoso continued his red-hot form to give Minnesota the lead on 13 minutes, after playing a crafty one-two with Luis Amarilla.

The former Boca Juniors attacking midfielder then scored again in the second half.

Emanuel Reynoso pictured shooting to score for Minnesota United against DC United Twitter/MLS/MNUFC

Reynoso has now scored seven goals and provided two assists in the past month alone.

DC United will take a break from their MLS misery next Wednesday when Bayern Munich visit Audi Field for a friendly game.

