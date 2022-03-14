Antonela Roccuzzo Pictured In PSG Crowd On Night Husband Lionel Messi Was Booed By Fans

Antonela Roccuzzo was among the crowd at the Parc des Princes on Sunday to experience the hostility shown towards husband Lionel Messi.

Although Paris Saint-Germain won 3-0 against Bordeaux, it was not a pleasant evening for Messi or his wife as he was booed by his own fans.

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi is regarded by many as the greatest soccer player of all time.

But the 34-year-old has struggled to live up to that reputation since signing for PSG from Barcelona last summer.

Messi has only scored two goals in 18 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG.

But it is not his poor domestic form which sparked Sunday's negative reception.

Many PSG fans were seemingly furious with they way Messi and Co had capitulated in the Champions League four days earlier.

PSG had beaten Real Madrid 1-0 in Paris and they led the second leg by the same score after an hour in Spain.

But that 2-0 aggregate lead was blown away as Karim Benzema scored a 17-minute hat-trick to give Real a 3-1 win on the night and a 3-2 victory over two legs.

Messi was not the only PSG player booed on Sunday. Former Barcelona teammate Neymar was also jeered by his own supporters.

PSG's win over Bordeaux saw them move 15 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

A 10th Ligue 1 title is almost guaranteed but it is European glory that PSG fans crave most.

Messi and Neymar already have this on their CV.

Messi won the Champions League four times with Barcelona, while Neymar was part of the 2015 team that won it.

Lionel Messi pictured with wife Antonela Roccuzzo on their wedding day in 2017 IMAGO/Martin Zabala

Messi and Roccuzzo are childhood sweethearts and they married in 2017.

They have three children, called Mateo, Thiago and Ciro.

SEE ALSO: Paolo Di Canio Slams Lionel Messi & Neymar After PSG Fans Boo As Former Striker Says: "I Prefer Cristiano Ronaldo"