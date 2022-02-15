Report: PSG Ready To Pay Big Money For Paul Pogba But He's In No Rush To Sign

Skip to main content

Report: PSG Ready To Pay Big Money For Man Utd's Paul Pogba But He's In No Rush To Sign

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly piecing together a lucrative package to try to land Paul Pogba on a free transfer this summer.

Pogba's current contract at Manchester United is set to expire at the end of June.

As he is in the final six months of this deal, Pogba is permitted to speak with clubs outside of England now with a view to striking a pre-contract agreement for a move at the end of the season.

With no transfer fee needing to be paid to United, Pogba is in a strong position to demand high wages and juicy lump sums for himself and agent Mino Raiola.

The opportunity to sign a player of Pogba's ability and commercial power is likely to interest many of Europe's biggest clubs.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, PSG are serious about signing Pogba and are prepared to offer big personal terms, while Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid are also monitoring his situation.

But it is no certainty that he will leave Old Trafford. The Daily Mail claim that Pogba has not ruled out signing another United contract.

Paul Pogba pictured during Man United's game with Southampton on February 12, 2022

Paul Pogba has just over four months remaining on his current contract at Man United

It is said that he is taking things slow in order to weigh up his options before committing to what is likely to be the most lucrative deal of his career.

Pogba's immediate focus will be to regain full fitness and end the current season on a high with United.

He recently missed two months with a groin injury but has featured in three matches this month.

A move to PSG could make a lot of sense for Pogba.

Not only do the Qatar-backed superclub have the financial muscle to offer him a massive deal, their status as France's top team could appeal to the 28-year-old.

Despite winning 89 senior caps for France, Pogba has never played first-team domestic football in his homeland.

