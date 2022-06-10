Skip to main content

Highlights: Austria 1-1 France - Watch Kylian Mbappe Equalize Then Almost Score Late Winner

Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to score against Austria on Friday but it was not enough to end France's winless start in UEFA Nations League Group A1.

Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann started in attack for France but it was Austria's Andreas Weimann that swept home the opener in the first half.

Mbappe entered the action as a 63rd-minute replacement for Griezmann.

Twenty minutes later the PSG forward used his electric pace to sprint onto a Christopher Nkunku through pass before lashing a shot into the top corner.

Highlights: Austria 1-1 France

Mbappe came close to winning the game for France late on but his low effort was deflected onto the crossbar by Austria keeper Patrick Pentz.

Reigning champions France sit bottom of Group A1 at the midway point after claiming just two points from their first three matches.

Next up for France is a home clash with Croatia on Monday.

Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating after scoring in France's 1-1 draw with Austria in June 2022

Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating after scoring in France's 1-1 draw with Austria

Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating after scoring in France's 1-1 draw with Austria in June 2022
Highlights: Austria 1-1 France - Watch Kylian Mbappe Equalize Then Almost Score Late Winner

By Robert Summerscales20 seconds ago
