Barcelona Cut Video Of Fermin Lopez Wonder Goal After His Cristiano Ronaldo Impersonation

Barcelona starlet Fermin Lopez scored with a superb bicycle kick at the weekend but his celebration grabbed as much attention as his goal.

After acrobatically volleying the ball into the net during a youth team game, 18-year-old Fermin Lopez sprinted towards the corner flag to impersonate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lopez's goal was so good that Barca clipped it up and posted in to Instagram.

But the club's social media team made sure to cut the video before it showed Lopez jumping, spinning and screaming "Siuuu!" ala Ronaldo.

The edit did not go unnoticed as the top comments on the Insta post all made reference to the celebration.

Lopez's goal came as Barca Juvenil A beat Cornella 3-2 on Sunday.

Despite Lopez's apparent admiration for Ronaldo, the Portugal captain is not a particularly popular figure at Barca.

Ronaldo is an icon of fierce rivals Real Madrid, as well as being the long-time adversary of Barca legend Lionel Messi.

In 34 career games against Barca, Ronaldo has scored 20 times.

Ronaldo left Real in 2018 after winning four Champions League titles in nine seasons in Madrid.

He has scored 16 goals in 27 Premier League appearances for Manchester United this season.