Skip to main content

Barcelona Cut Video Of Fermin Lopez Wonder Goal After His Cristiano Ronaldo Impersonation

Barcelona starlet Fermin Lopez scored with a superb bicycle kick at the weekend but his celebration grabbed as much attention as his goal.

After acrobatically volleying the ball into the net during a youth team game, 18-year-old Fermin Lopez sprinted towards the corner flag to impersonate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lopez's goal was so good that Barca clipped it up and posted in to Instagram.

But the club's social media team made sure to cut the video before it showed Lopez jumping, spinning and screaming "Siuuu!" ala Ronaldo.

The edit did not go unnoticed as the top comments on the Insta post all made reference to the celebration.

Lopez's goal came as Barca Juvenil A beat Cornella 3-2 on Sunday.

Despite Lopez's apparent admiration for Ronaldo, the Portugal captain is not a particularly popular figure at Barca.

Ronaldo is an icon of fierce rivals Real Madrid, as well as being the long-time adversary of Barca legend Lionel Messi.

In 34 career games against Barca, Ronaldo has scored 20 times.

Ronaldo left Real in 2018 after winning four Champions League titles in nine seasons in Madrid.

He has scored 16 goals in 27 Premier League appearances for Manchester United this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured performing his trademark goal celebration after scoring for Manchester United against Norwich in April 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured performing his trademark goal celebration earlier this month

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured performing his trademark goal celebration after scoring for Manchester United against Norwich in April 2022
Watch

Barcelona Cut Video Of Fermin Lopez Wonder Goal After His Cristiano Ronaldo Impersonation

By Robert Summerscales45 seconds ago
A view of the scoreboard at Anfield after Liverpool beat Everton 2-0 in April 2022
News

Police Ask Liverpool For CCTV After Reports Of Criminal Damage By Everton Fans At Anfield

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Antonio Rudiger pictured celebrating after scoring for Chelsea at Real Madrid in April 2022
Transfer Talk

Antonio Rudiger Verbally Agrees To Sign For Real Madrid Despite Bigger Offers From Other Clubs

By Robert SummerscalesApr 25, 2022
A picture taken during Rayo Vallecano's 1-0 win at Barcelona in April 2022
News

Real Madrid On Course For Earliest La Liga Title Win In 32 Years After Barca's 3rd Straight Loss

By Robert SummerscalesApr 25, 2022
Jake Paul pictured at a boxing press conference in February 2022
News

Jake Paul Mocked By Fans For Wearing "Fake" Liverpool Jersey

By Robert SummerscalesApr 24, 2022
Jurgen Klopp and Divock Origi (right) pictured hugging after the striker scored a last-minute winner for Liverpool against Wolves in December 2021
News

Jurgen Klopp Calls Divock Origi "World Class" As He Discusses Future Of Liverpool "Legend"

By Robert SummerscalesApr 24, 2022
Andy Robertson (right) heads the ball to score for Liverpool against Everton at Anfield in April 2022
News

Liverpool Top Premier League's Headed Goals Table After Scoring Two More Vs Everton

By Robert SummerscalesApr 24, 2022
Divock Origi heads home his sixth Premier League goal against Everton to help Liverpool to a 2-0 win at Anfield in April 2022
News

Divock Origi's Record Against Everton Gets Even Better As Liverpool Claim EPL Derby Double

By Robert SummerscalesApr 24, 2022
Everton midfielder Anthony Gordon falls over in the Liverpool penalty area before being shown a yellow card for diving
News

Everton Players Responsible For Half Of All Yellow Cards For Diving In EPL This Season

By Robert SummerscalesApr 24, 2022