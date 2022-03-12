Cristian Romero Criticized For Celebrating Harry Maguire Own Goal In Man United Defender's Face

Cristian Romero was criticized by former Tottenham and Manchester United players for the way he celebrated a Harry Maguire own goal on Saturday.

Tottenham defender Romero looked Maguire in the eye and screamed at him after the United center-back deflected a Sergio Reguilon cross into his own net.

Ex-Spurs star Michael Dawson and former United captain Roy Keane were reporting on the game for Sky Sports and neither was impressed.

When asked about the incident after the match, which United won 3-2, Keane said, as reported by The Mirror: "Not good, no. Not good, getting all up for that.

"You remember. When you're a player, you take note of that, don't worry."

Dawson added: "It comes back to haunt you. Certainly as a defender, you make mistakes, things like that don't go right, you don't need to see that.

"It could be you next week."

Maguire's own goal made the score 2-2 in the 72nd minute.

Romero's joy was short-lived because less than 10 minutes later United were back ahead as Cristiano Ronaldo completed this hat-trick.

Ronaldo was being marked by Romero at a corner kick but he got free of the Spurs center-back before powering a header past keeper Hugo Lloris.

That goal was Ronaldo's 807th of his career. He is now the all-time leading scorer in men's professional soccer after breaking the record previously held by Josef Bican.