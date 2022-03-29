Watch Christian Eriksen Score On Return To Parken Stadium As Denmark Beat Serbia

Christian Eriksen marked his return to Copenhagen's Parken Stadium with a fine goal as Denmark beat Serbia 3-0 in a friendly on Tuesday.

This was the venue where many feared Eriksen had lost his life in June 2021, when he suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's 1-0 defeat by Finland at Euro 2020.

But Eriksen made a remarkable return to international soccer on Saturday when he scored with his first touch in a 4-2 loss to Holland in Amsterdam.

Eriksen later described the weekend's game as "just a warm-up" for Tuesday's main event.

And he did not disappoint in front of his adoring home crowd as he capped an 80-minute appearance as captain with a long-range goal.

Eriksen collected a pass from Brentford teammate Christian Noergaard before taking two touches to set himself and a third to fire past Predrag Rajkovic from 20 yards.

That goal arrived in the 57th minute and it followed earlier strikes from Joakim Maehle and Jesper Lindstroem.

Eriksen received a standing ovation as he was replaced by substitute Philip Billing.

Denmark and Serbia had both already qualified for Qatar 2022.

They will discover their group stage opponents when the draw is made on April 1.