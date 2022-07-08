Paul Pogba Shares Videos From Private Jet En Route To Juventus Medical

Paul Pogba was heading back to Europe on Friday after his summer trip to Miami.

The midfielder, who left Manchester United this summer at the end of his contract, had been in Miami for 'The Beautiful Game' - an exhibition match featuring two star-studded teams captained by Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos.

Pogba's destination is understood to be Turin where he is set to undergo a medical before completing a free transfer back to former club Juventus.

Documenting his trip from the USA to Italy on a private jet, Pogba shared multiple videos on Instagram.

Paul Pogba pictured on a private jet from Miami to Italy Instagram/@paulpogba

He marked them all with the hashtag "#PogAlmostBack" - a cheeky reference to the "#PogBack" slogan used by Manchester United to announce his signing in 2016.

Dressed in the black and white colors of Juve, Pogba says to the camera in one of the videos: "It's time. Yes sir. Ci vediamo presto". In Italian, that means: "We will see each other soon."

Pogba was a big hit during his first spell in Turin between 2012 and 2016.

After joining from United on a free transfer in 2012, Pogba won eight trophies in four seasons at Juve and was named in the Serie A Team of the Year three times.

That form convinced United to make him the world's most expensive player when they re-signed him for £89.3 million in 2016.

But Pogba's second stint at Old Trafford failed to live up to expectations and he left having won just two trophies - the EFL Cup and Europa League in 2017.