Tearful Neymar Consoled By Son Of Croatia Star Ivan Perisic After Brazil's Penalty-Shootout Loss

Neymar shared a hug with the 10-year-old son of Ivan Perisic following Brazil's penalty-shootout defeat by Croatia in their World Cup quarter-final.

The Brazil captain had scored brilliantly to give Brazil the lead in extra time, tying Pele's record of 77 international goals in the process, but he did not get to take a penalty in the shootout after Bruno Petkovic had leveled the game.

Neymar was supposed to be Brazil's fifth penalty taker but the shootout did not go that deep after Rodrygo and Marquinhos both failed to beat Dominik Livakovic.

The Paris Saint-Germain playmaker was pictured in tears after the game.

Neymar pictured crying after Brazil's penalty-shootout loss to Croatia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

After the shootout had ended 4-2 in Croatia's favor, family members from the winning team stormed the field to celebrate with their loved ones.

But young Leonardo Perisic also wanted to make sure Neymar was okay. He ran over to Neymar, who was stood near the center circle.

Security initial stopped him from getting to Neymar but the Brazil captain told his minders to stand aside before accepting a hug.

