Watch Vinicius Junior Dance With And Without The Ball As Real Madrid Beat Atletico Madrid

Real forward Vinicius Junior was dancing at the end of Thursday's Madrid derby after sealing a 3-1 win over Atletico with the last kick of the game.

The Brazilian busted out his trademark moves in celebration after scoring a brilliant solo goal in the 120th minute of a tough Copa del Rey quarter-final.

But it was not his first dance of the night.

Vinicius had danced gracefully through the Atletico defense en route to what proved to be his 12th club goal of the season.

Earlier in the game, the 22-year-old had displayed some more fancy footwork to dazzle Stefan Savic.

Vinicius and Savic were then involved in a heated row in the first half of extra time. Both players received a yellow card as a result.

Moments later, Savic collected another yellow and was sent off after a rash foul on Eduardo Camavinga.

At that point the score was 1-1 - following earlier goals from Alvaro Morata and Rodrygo - but 10-man Atletico fell beyond within just five minutes of Savic's exit.

Karim Benzema drilled home a fierce shot at the far post after an unintentional and lucky touch from Vinicius had set up the Frenchman.

There was nothing lucky about what Vinicius did right at the end of the game though.

It was the Brazilian's first ever goal against Atletico and it clearly meant a lot to him.

Vinicius had been the subject of headlines before a ball had been kicked on Thursday.

Both Atletico and La Liga issued statements earlier in the day condemning the actions of a group of fans who had hung an effigy of Vinicius from a bridge in Madrid.

Vinicius was also targeted with racist abuse from Atletico fans ahead of the previous Madrid derby in September.

