Watch Alexis Mac Allister Receive Hero's Welcome At Brighton 15 Days After Winning World Cup

Alexis Mac Allister returned to Brighton & Hove Albion's training ground on Monday for the first time since winning the World Cup with Argentina.

The 24-year-old started six of Argentina's seven games at Qatar 2022, scoring one goal and assisting another.

Mac Allister's assist came in the final when he set up Angel Di Maria during Argentina's epic 3-3 draw with France. He did not take a penalty in the shootout as he had been subbed off in the 116th minute.

After lifting soccer's most famous trophy in Qatar, Mac Allister was granted extra time off by his club in order to party in Argentina.

Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister pictured kissing the World Cup trophy in Qatar IMAGO/Sven Simon

But on his first day back at Brighton - 15 days after the final - there was still time for one last moment of celebration.

Mac Allister received a hero's welcome from his Brighton teammates and was given a replica of the World Cup trophy to lift, while confetti rained down inside the reception area of the training center.

Brighton's next game is away at Everton on Tuesday.