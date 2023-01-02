Skip to main content

Watch Alexis Mac Allister Receive Hero's Welcome At Brighton 15 Days After Winning World Cup

Alexis Mac Allister returned to Brighton & Hove Albion's training ground on Monday for the first time since winning the World Cup with Argentina.

The 24-year-old started six of Argentina's seven games at Qatar 2022, scoring one goal and assisting another.

Mac Allister's assist came in the final when he set up Angel Di Maria during Argentina's epic 3-3 draw with France. He did not take a penalty in the shootout as he had been subbed off in the 116th minute.

After lifting soccer's most famous trophy in Qatar, Mac Allister was granted extra time off by his club in order to party in Argentina.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister pictured kissing the World Cup trophy after the final of Qatar 2022

Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister pictured kissing the World Cup trophy in Qatar

But on his first day back at Brighton - 15 days after the final - there was still time for one last moment of celebration.

Mac Allister received a hero's welcome from his Brighton teammates and was given a replica of the World Cup trophy to lift, while confetti rained down inside the reception area of the training center.

Brighton's next game is away at Everton on Tuesday.

In This Article (2)

Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
Argentina
Argentina

Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister pictured kissing the World Cup trophy after the final of Qatar 2022
Watch

Watch Alexis Mac Allister Receive Hero's Welcome At Brighton 15 Days After Winning World Cup

By Robert Summerscales
Kylian Mbappe pictured during PSG's 3-1 defeat at Lens in December 2022
News

PSG To Give Tired Kylian Mbappe "A Few Days Off" Following Loss To Lens

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured on the ball at Mrsool Park in Saudi Arabia during the 2019 Supercoppa Italiana final between Juventus and Lazio
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Has Played At Al Nassr's Mrsool Park Stadium Before... And It Did Not Go Well

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured next to a superimposed image of the Al Nassr FC logo
News

Al Nassr Confirm When "World's Greatest" Cristiano Ronaldo Will Be Officially Unveiled

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured next to a superimposed image of the Al Nassr FC logo
News

How To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo At Al Nassr: Saudi Pro League Streaming Info

By Robert Summerscales
An action shot from Lens vs PSG in January 2023
News

Christophe Galtier Suffers First Loss As PSG Boss As Kylian Mbappe Struggles Without Co-Stars

By Robert Summerscales
Serge Aurier pictured after scoring for Nottingham Forest against Chelsea on New Year's Day in 2023
News

Chelsea Drop More Points As Nottingham Forest Become Ninth Team To Deny Blues In EPL This Season

By Robert Summerscales
Al Nassr fans pictured during a game away at Al-Khalee in December 2022
Watch

Watch Al Nassr Fans Sing Cristiano Ronaldo's Name And Shout "SIU" At First Game Since Transfer Announcement

By Robert Summerscales
Antonio Conte pictured during Tottenham's 2-0 loss at home to Aston Villa in January 2023
News

#ConteOut Trends On Twitter After Tottenham Are Booed Off Following Another Home Loss

By Robert Summerscales