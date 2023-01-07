Skip to main content

Watch Goncalo Guedes Punish Horror Error By Alisson To Score For Wolves At Anfield

Wolves took the lead at Liverpool in Saturday's FA Cup third round game following a horror error by goalkeeper Alisson.

Goncalo Guedes was left with a simple finish from close range after Alisson played a pass straight to him inside the penalty area.

Alisson had intended for his pass to go to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It was not the first major goalkeeping error in the FA Cup this week.

Manchester United's David de Gea had been guilty of a mistake to gift a goal to Everton's Conor Coady on Friday night.

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita then made a howler in his side's 2-1 loss to Southampton.

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Goncalo Guedes pictured celebrating after scoring against Liverpool in the 2022/23 FA Cup third round

Liverpool and Wolves eventually drew 2-2 at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez got Liverpool's first goal of the night with a sublime volleyed finish.

Mo Salah later put Liverpool ahead before Wolves substitute Hwang Hee-chan made it 2-2 midway through the second half.

Wolves had the ball in Alisson's net for a third time late on but were denied a famous win after a long and somewhat inconclusive VAR review.

READ MORE: Liverpool Survive VAR Scare Against Wolves As Lack Of Camera Angles Means Assistant Referee's Offside Call Cannot Be Disproven

