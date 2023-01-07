Watch Goncalo Guedes Punish Horror Error By Alisson To Score For Wolves At Anfield
Wolves took the lead at Liverpool in Saturday's FA Cup third round game following a horror error by goalkeeper Alisson.
Goncalo Guedes was left with a simple finish from close range after Alisson played a pass straight to him inside the penalty area.
Alisson had intended for his pass to go to Trent Alexander-Arnold.
It was not the first major goalkeeping error in the FA Cup this week.
Manchester United's David de Gea had been guilty of a mistake to gift a goal to Everton's Conor Coady on Friday night.
Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita then made a howler in his side's 2-1 loss to Southampton.
Liverpool and Wolves eventually drew 2-2 at Anfield.
Darwin Nunez got Liverpool's first goal of the night with a sublime volleyed finish.
Mo Salah later put Liverpool ahead before Wolves substitute Hwang Hee-chan made it 2-2 midway through the second half.
Wolves had the ball in Alisson's net for a third time late on but were denied a famous win after a long and somewhat inconclusive VAR review.