Watch Andorra's Chus Rubio Score UEFA Nations League Wondergoal From Well Inside Own Half

Chus Rubio scored one of the best goals in UEFA Nations League history on Friday when he thundered in a shot from well inside his own half.

The Andorra midfielder's wondergoal came in the 82nd minute of his team's 2-1 win over Liechtenstein in Group D1.

Rubio ran onto a loose ball near the right touchline and booted it forward with all his might.

The ball flew so fast that the camera operator had to rapidly zoom out to keep it in shot.

Liechtenstein goalkeeper Benjamin Buchel managed to get a hand to the ball but was unable to keep it out of his net.

Andorra's Chus Rubio pictured celebrating after scoring a wondergoal against Liechtenstein

Rubio pictured shooting to score from well inside his own half in the UEFA Nations League

Rubio's remarkable strike, which was witnessed by 932 fans at Andorra's national stadium, came less than five minutes after Jordi Alaez had given the home side the lead from a penalty kick.

Livio Meier later scored for Liechtenstein in added time but it was not enough.

Liechtenstein remain pointless after three matches.

