Watch Left-Handed Kylian Mbappe Show Off Basketball Skills Before NBA Draft

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe showed off his sharp shooting skills with a basketball in hand on Thursday.

Mbappe geared up to watch the NBA Draft by playing a spot of arcade basketball.

The 23-year-old posted a video of himself on Instagram taking seven shots and sinking six.

Mbappe's technique was smooth and reminded viewers that, despite being right-footed, he is actually left-handed.

Kylian Mbappe pictured shooting a basketball left-handed Instagram/@k.mbappe

He captioned the post: "Ready for the #NBADraft".

PSG teammate Eric Ebimbe replied by joking: "First pick 2022".

Mbappe is a big NBA fan. He swapped jerseys with LeBron James in 2018.