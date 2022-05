Kylian Mbappe dominated the headlines on Saturday night but Neymar also produced a memorable moment.

After Mbappe had celebrated signing his new Paris Saint-Germain contract by scoring twice in the opening 28 minutes against Metz, Neymar got in on the act.

Neymar swept home from close range after good work from Angel Di Maria to make it 3-0 on 32 minutes.

It was the 100th goal of Neymar's PSG career.