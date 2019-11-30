Is J.D. Davis a Viable Everyday Option for New York Mets Heading Into 2020?

New York Mets left fielder J.D. Davis had the best year of his MLB career in 2019. In 2017 and 2018, the first two seasons of Davis' career, he was a middle of the road player for the Hoston Astros.

In 2019, the trajectory of Davis's career changed dramatically.

He hit .307 for the team with 22 round-trippers and 57 runs batted in. The breakout season by Davis in 2019 has left General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen, and the rest of the Mets brass, wondering what to make of the left fielder's break out 2019 campaign.

The New York Mets already have a thin outfield unit, with the specter of the return of Yoenis Cespedes hanging over the club. No one is quite sure what the status of the former All-Star will be heading into 2020.

This is what makes the decision regarding Davis so consequential. Davis played 140 games for the Mets last season, and was one of their most consistent offensive performers.

Assuming Cespedes is not healthy by the time Opening Day 2020 rolls around, and given his recent medical history that is not much of a stretch, Davis will be the club's starting left fielder heading into the 2020 season.

This is not good enough though if Van Wagenen is truly motivated by bringing a World Series title back to Queens.

The Mets should look elsewhere, and not bet on lightning striking twice as it pertains to Davis replicating his career-best 2019 campaign.

The Mets, and Van Wagenen, must sign a proven commodity to solidify the left field position in free agency for 2020 and beyond.

Davis should not be bet on to be the Mets everyday left fielder next season. Instead, he could platoon with an aging veteran, like a Brett Gardner, or be the first man off the bench to pinch hit for the Mets in key situations.

Other viable options to take over left field for the Mets in 2020 are: Marcell Ozuna, Gardner, Alex Gordon, or Gerardo Parra.

The Mets have many questions to answer this off season, and chief among them is how to handle the playing time of Davis in 2020.