Spurs Starter, Saturday, October 26, 2024: Spurs to Offer New Food, Drinks at Frost Bank Center
The San Antonio Spurs are back home for their first home game of the 2024-25 season, and with it comes a new lineup of food and drinks for fans to explore while they watch the Silver & Black take on the visiting Houston Rockets.
Per the team, Frost Bank Center will offer 18 new and multicultural food options for fans, including 12 that were selected to be a part of the Spurs Culinary Residency for the upcoming season.
“We are excited to welcome fans back into the Frost Bank Center this season with diverse culinary options and updated menus,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment Associate Director Culinary Experience Kevin Barker said. “Our updated options highlight local vendors and fresh ingredients, offering fans a unique and flavorful gameday experience.”
Some of those options include Sweet Spirits — a unique “barlour” (bar and ice cream parlor) concept offering specialty drinks, milkshakes, cakes, coffee and confections — Spurs Street Eats, which offers mini fish tacos, al pastor tacos, bistec street tacos, beef and chicken fajita bowls and gorditas, as well as an all-new Spurs ultimate nacho bowl.
1. READ: SPURS TORCHED FROM 3 AGAINST MAVS, BUT FIND SILVER LININGS
The San Antonio Spurs couldn't come up with a road upset in their season opener, but there were some silver linings to take away from their performance.
2. WATCH: SPURS COME UP SHORT IN SEASON OPENER ON JOE GAITHER
What were the Spurs' biggest problems in their season opener? Check them out on The Joe Gaither Show featuring Joe Gaither and Matt Guzman from San Antonio Spurs On SI:
3. READ: SPURS' GREGG POPOVICH OPTIMISTIC, DESPITE OPENING NIGHT LOSS
Gregg Popovich spoke after his team's opening night loss about what made him happy about his team, and two players who showed exceptional effort.
Now that the Media Day is over and the 2024-25 season is set to kick off, you can check out the stories surrounding the team as it gears up for the beginning of the preseason.
- The Ultimate Guide to Spurs Training Camp
- Everything Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Said at Media Day
- Victor Wembanyama is 'Funnier' as Spurs Prepare for New Season
- Chris Paul and Gregg Popovich, Once Rivals, Now Set to Join Forces
- Wembanyama Adds 25 Pounds Ahead of His Second NBA Season
- Chris Paul Enters San Antonio as Polished Veteran, Mutual Choice
- Keldon Johnson Is Back For Year 6, and Feels Like the Old Man
- Wembanyama 'Working on Fundamentals' Ahead of Sophomore Year
- Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul Share Comical Moment During Media Day
- Gregg Popovich Looking Forward To Season of Improvemen
- Castle Impresses Spurs Early with Versatility and 'Own Pace'
- Wembanyama Sets Next Big Goal: Elevating His Spurs Teammates
- Alpine F1 Team Announce New Era Clothing Collaboration
- Gregg Popovich Likes New, Improved Victor Wembanyama
- Is Stephon Castle's Jump Shot A Genuine Problem?
- Jeremy Sochan Ready to Thrive at 'Natural' Position
- Will Julian Champagnie Start In Place of Devin Vassell?
- Zach Collins 'Feeling Great' After Shoulder Surgery
- Harrison Barnes Speaks on Young Spurs' Winning Mentality
- Castle Speaks on Spurs' 'Aggressive' Defensive Mindset
- Keldon Johnson Focused on Getting Better, Sticking Around
- Champagnie's Approach to Begin New Season? 'Just Keep Shooting'
- How Can Sandro Mamukelashvili Earn Rotational Minutes?
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks (L 120-109)
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
Also, be sure to follow along with Spurs On SI's NBA tracker, with more detailed breakdowns of major league news and updates.
"I'd like people to know that you can head off kidney disease, maybe prevent a transplant or stop the disease from progressing after detection by doing a simple urine test in the doctor's office.”- Sean Elliott
THIS DAY IN SPURS HISTORY
October 26, 2002: Traded Erick Barkley to Chicago and cash considerations for future considerations.
October 26, 2015: Tim Duncan and LaMarcus Aldridge graced the cover of Sports Illustrated, with the headline: “New Blood In The Old School, There's No Way Like The Spurs”
