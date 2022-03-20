Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+draftTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Lorenzo Carter Posts Farewell Message to Giants

The team's starting outside linebacker is moving on to a new chapter.

Outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, an unrestricted free agent, posted a farewell message on his Instagram account which seems to suggest that he will not be re-signing with the Giants.

"It’s hard for me to even put in words how blessed I am to have been a part of the New York Football Giants family these past four years. Leaving home as a young man & coming to NY taught me so much about not just myself, but opened my eyes to the world as a whole and that’s something I will never forget," Carter wrote.

"The people in the building that spent day and night making sure we had everything we needed, from the kitchen staff, to Equipment, to the janitors, to the Trainers, the list goes on and on but I’m thankful for everyone that played their part in making my time with the organization so special.

"Thanks to everyone that’s invested in me as not just an athlete, but as a person as well. The connections & memories I made are something I will cherish forever and as I move on to my next chapter, I’ll never forget the Big Blue!"

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs after a catch against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

The Giants will likely add some receivers. So let's see how Alabama's Jameson Wiliams might be a fit.

By Nick Falato9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (83) catches the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField.
Play
Big Blue+

What Does Tight End Ricky Seals-Jones Bring to Giants Offense?

Caoch Gene Clemons viewed Seals-Jones's tape to see where he is at his best and where he is not.

By Gene ClemonsMar 19, 2022
Mar 19, 2022
Mailbox
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: The Post Free Agency First Wave Edition

Let's check in with the readers this week to see what's on their minds.

By Patricia TrainaMar 19, 2022
Mar 19, 2022

Carter was originally drafted in the third round (No. 66 overall) of the 2018 draft out of Georgia. Often flashing signs of becoming a solid edge rusher, Carter played in just 19 games over the last two seasons thanks to a season-ending Achilles tear suffered in Week 5 of the 2020 season and then an ankle issue that cost him three games last season.

Carter started 33 of 49 games played for the Giants. He racked up 153 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 35 quarterback hits and 14.5 sacks. After a sluggish start to last season, he came on strong in the last quarter of the year, recording all five of his sacks, two forced fumbles and four out of his five pass breakups over the last four games of the season.

The Giants were thought to want Carter back on at least a prove-it deal, but based on Carter's message, it appears that he's going to pursue another opportunity.

Carter did not mention which team he was moving on to.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs after a catch against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

By Nick Falato9 hours ago
Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (83) catches the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField.
Big Blue+

What Does Tight End Ricky Seals-Jones Bring to Giants Offense?

By Gene ClemonsMar 19, 2022
Mailbox
Big Blue+

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: The Post Free Agency First Wave Edition

By Patricia TrainaMar 19, 2022
Aug 28, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive guard Jamil Douglas (77) looks on prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Adding Veteran Guard Jamil Douglas

By Patricia TrainaMar 18, 2022
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (LB17) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Christian Harris, Alabama

By Nick FalatoMar 18, 2022
Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) looks up after a play during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium.
Big Blue+

What QB Tyrod Taylor Can Bring to Giants' Offense

By Gene ClemonsMar 18, 2022
March 18, 2022: Giants tight end Ricky Seals-Jones speaks to the Giants media via video conference.
Big Blue+

New Giants Tight End Ricky Seals-Jones Hopes to Put Down Roots in New York

By Patricia TrainaMar 18, 2022
Logan Ryan
News

Ex-Giants DB Logan Ryan Lands on Feet with Bucs

By Patricia TrainaMar 18, 2022