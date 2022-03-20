Lorenzo Carter Posts Farewell Message to Giants

Outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, an unrestricted free agent, posted a farewell message on his Instagram account which seems to suggest that he will not be re-signing with the Giants.

"It’s hard for me to even put in words how blessed I am to have been a part of the New York Football Giants family these past four years. Leaving home as a young man & coming to NY taught me so much about not just myself, but opened my eyes to the world as a whole and that’s something I will never forget," Carter wrote.

"The people in the building that spent day and night making sure we had everything we needed, from the kitchen staff, to Equipment, to the janitors, to the Trainers, the list goes on and on but I’m thankful for everyone that played their part in making my time with the organization so special.

"Thanks to everyone that’s invested in me as not just an athlete, but as a person as well. The connections & memories I made are something I will cherish forever and as I move on to my next chapter, I’ll never forget the Big Blue!"

Carter was originally drafted in the third round (No. 66 overall) of the 2018 draft out of Georgia. Often flashing signs of becoming a solid edge rusher, Carter played in just 19 games over the last two seasons thanks to a season-ending Achilles tear suffered in Week 5 of the 2020 season and then an ankle issue that cost him three games last season.

Carter started 33 of 49 games played for the Giants. He racked up 153 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 35 quarterback hits and 14.5 sacks. After a sluggish start to last season, he came on strong in the last quarter of the year, recording all five of his sacks, two forced fumbles and four out of his five pass breakups over the last four games of the season.

The Giants were thought to want Carter back on at least a prove-it deal, but based on Carter's message, it appears that he's going to pursue another opportunity.

Carter did not mention which team he was moving on to.

