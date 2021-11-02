Practice Squad QB Kurt Benkert Says He Has COVID

The team's No. 3 quarterback was not at practice on Monday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Kurt Benkert, the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad quarterback, wasn’t on the practice field on Monday. In his place, coach Matt LaFleur was slinging passes during a pass-catching drill at the start of practice.

Now we know why.

On Tuesday, Benkert tweeted that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Benkert being stricken with the virus means there has to be some level of concern internally for MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of Sunday’s big game at the Kansas City Chiefs. Even vaccinated people can become infected and pass the virus onto others, though perhaps the three days off following Thursday night’s victory at Arizona and Benkert’s absence from practice on Monday means the team can escape additional issues.

Last week, All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, who is vaccinated, tested positive for COVID.

Asked on Tuesday if his proximity to and friendship with Adams had Rodgers concerned for his own health, he said simply, “No.”

The Packers beat the Cardinals 24-21 despite the COVID-related absences of Adams, fellow receiver Allen Lazard (a high-risk close contact with Adams) and defensive coordinator Joe Barry. On Monday, coach Matt LaFleur was hopeful that Adams and Barry would be back with the team on Thursday.

Rodgers, Jordan Love and Benkert are the only quarterbacks under contract.

Adams, Lazard, defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster and receiver Malik Taylor are the other Packers players who have been sidelined, either through positive tests or as close contacts. Defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery missed the Detroit game after a positive test.

“There’s nothing I could do or say to help them,” Montgomery said before the San Francisco game the following week. “I was nervous sitting at home, hands sweating, watching it by myself, yelling by myself, talking to the screen as if they could hear me. Yeah, it doesn’t work. It wasn’t good. It was very hard to watch. I wouldn’t recommend that for anybody.”

