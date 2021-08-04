Christian Barmore Rapidly Drawing Early Praise at Patriots Training Camp

The rookie defensive lineman saw his first action with the starting group and even lined up next to Lawrence Guy in full-team drills

Christian Barmore is only a few months into the start of his NFL career, but he is already impressing teammates and coaches.

Entering the league in 2021 as a second-round draft pick, the rookie defensive tackle received mixed reviews on whether or not his play would translate to the NFL.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp trashed Barmore during a late-March appearance on the “Pewter Report.” Sapp personally worked with Barmore after the conclusion of the college football season and stated that Barmore was not even third-round material.

Fast forward to the present day and despite what Sapp said about Barmore months back, the Patriots are singing a different tune.

For starters, the man in charge, head coach Bill Belichick, made note that the former Alabama standout has a lot of physical skills.

“Christian’s a very talented player,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters via video conference Monday, August 2nd. “Just got a lot of physical skills. Size, strength, quickness, so forth. Obviously been in a good program. Been well-coached. Some of the things we’re doing are similar to what he’s done. There are some things that are a little bit different, but he’s made a lot of progress, but we’ll see how that goes when the pads come on and when the real bullets start flying.”

“It’s hard to evaluate the offensive and defensive line without any kind of contact, which is essentially the way it’s been, so we’ll see how it goes for all of them when we get contact and blocking and the feet and blocks and pass-rushing and pass protection and so forth, so we’ll see.”

A seasoned veteran, teammate Deatrich Wise is getting an up-close and personal look at Barmore through the first six days of training camp. Wise also likes what he is seeing.

“He was fast, got the ball, got off blocks, and really got vertical,” Wise said of Barmore’s one-on-one reps. “He’s looking good.”

Unfortunately for Barmore, even with his hot start to camp, he didn’t finish practice on Tuesday due to an apparent left foot or ankle injury. He got retaped, put his cleats back on, and he watched the final couple of periods. He was also limping a bit.

Barmore's injury does not appear to be serious though as he was present at the start of day seven of practice this morning.