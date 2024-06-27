Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Will Darrell Taylor Rise Above Rotational Role?
The Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in less than a month, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we’ll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
Can Darrell Taylor take a step forward and grow beyond a rotational role?
Background
Taylor was a four-star recruit out of the state of Virginia in the recruiting class of 2015. He spent five seasons in Knoxville where he worked his way into a starting role. In his career. Taylor collected 19.5 sacks with 16.5 of them coming in his final two years, along with 26.0 tackles for loss. The Seahawks selected Taylor in the second round at No. 48 overall with NFL.com's Lance Zierlein saying Taylor has "five-star traits, but three-star skill level." He played out his rookie contract before signing a one-year deal worth $3,136,000. Only $20,000 of that salary is fully guaranteed, which will make things interesting come cut down day despite the fact he produced 21.5 sacks over the past three seasons.
Scheme Fit
Taylor can play with his hand in the dirt or standing up, which is a necessity for head coach Mike Macdonald's defense. Taylor's versatility will fit in nicely, especially with Macdonald using unique ways to create pressure with stunts and sim pressure packages.
Best Case Scenario
With the injury history of Uchenna Nwosu, Taylor gets more opportunities to get on the field and he takes advantage on all three downs. He sures up his rush defense and improves on his consistency in impacting the quarterback.
Worst Case Scenario
Despite the high sack numbers, Taylor doesn't generate enough pressure on the quarterback, something that has hindered him (9.9% pressure rate per Pro Football Focus). Taylor stays in his rotational role after not showing progress in rushing the passer or in his run defense, seeing limited snaps further impacted by Dre'Mont Jones playing some off the edge.
What to Expect in 2024
A hyper athlete with explosive traits across the board, Taylor's sack numbers are great. The problem with the sack numbers is they aren't stable and his pressure rates don't match. Why would the Seahawks choose to bring him back in 2024? It's all about the traits.
Macdonald hasn't worked with Taylor before and likely wants to see what he can extract considering his elite first step and other athletic tools. Macdonald helped develop multiple pass rushers with the Baltimore Ravens and Taylor would be another challenge. Look for Taylor to be a rotational pass rusher once again but be on the lookout for Macdonald to use him in unique ways that can draw him closer to his ceiling.
Previous 90-Man Roundups
