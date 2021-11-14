Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger OUT vs. Lions, Placed on COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback will not play in Week 10.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions, the team announced.

Roethlisberger has said he is vaccinated. In order to return, he'll need to test negative twice within a 24 hour window if he's asymptomatic. If he shows symptoms, he'll need to be symptom-free for 48 hours and then test negative twice within a 24 hour span.

The Steelers will turn to backup Mason Rudolph against the Lions. Rudolph is 5-4 as a starter, throwing 15 touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

Dwayne Haskins is the third quarterback on the roster.

