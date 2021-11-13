Kenny Pickett, Future Steelers QB?

Is the Pittsburgh Steelers next quarterback already in the building?

Is the Pitt Panther's star staying in the 'Burgh next season? With the Steelers in need of a new quarterback, it could be a perfect match.

The Steelers lucked out on the injury front heading into Week 10. How much easier is their game versus the Lions now that they have almost a full roster?

The Lions aren't much but they're still an NFL team. Find out what makes them dangerous against the Steelers and how it could impact a possible "trap game."

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Avoid Major Injuries Ahead of Lions Game

Steelers Add A Lot of New Names to Injury Report

Steelers Expecting Anything and Everything From Lions

Steelers Midseason Awards

Steelers Midseason Rookie Grades