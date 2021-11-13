Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Kenny Pickett, Future Steelers QB?

    Is the Pittsburgh Steelers next quarterback already in the building?
    Is the Pitt Panther's star staying in the 'Burgh next season? With the Steelers in need of a new quarterback, it could be a perfect match. 

    The Steelers lucked out on the injury front heading into Week 10. How much easier is their game versus the Lions now that they have almost a full roster?

    The Lions aren't much but they're still an NFL team. Find out what makes them dangerous against the Steelers and how it could impact a possible "trap game." 

    Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

