Kenny Pickett, Future Steelers QB?
Is the Pitt Panther's star staying in the 'Burgh next season? With the Steelers in need of a new quarterback, it could be a perfect match.
The Steelers lucked out on the injury front heading into Week 10. How much easier is their game versus the Lions now that they have almost a full roster?
The Lions aren't much but they're still an NFL team. Find out what makes them dangerous against the Steelers and how it could impact a possible "trap game."
Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
Read More
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Steelers Avoid Major Injuries Ahead of Lions Game
Steelers Add A Lot of New Names to Injury Report
Steelers Expecting Anything and Everything From Lions
Steelers Midseason Rookie Grades
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook