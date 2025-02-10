Alan McInally Previews Clash Between Former Clubs Bayern Munich And Celtic
Bayern Munich will play Celtic in a UEFA Champions League knockout stage play-off. The tie's first leg will take place at Celtic Park on February 12.
The atmosphere at Celtic Park is always upbeat and could potentially be a reason for Bayern's upset. Alan McInally is someone who has represented both clubs in his career.
MORE: Bayern Munich Head Coach Vincent Kompany Relishing Champions League Game At Celtic Park
The Scot recently shared his honest take on how the clash could play out. He also reflected on whether the Celtic Park atmosphere would play a role in the contest's outcome. Read on to know what he had to say (via Bayern Munich).
Q: His thoughts on the tie and the Celtic Park atmosphere
McInally: The atmosphere is unique. European nights at Celtic Park are really special. Every fan knows Bayern has greater quality and will probably progress over the two legs. But that’s exactly the risk. Celtic have nothing to lose. Bayern have a lot of pressure and aren’t happy to be in these play-offs. I think Bayern would’ve preferred a week off instead of going to Celtic Park.
Q: Thoughts on Celtic reaching the knockout play-offs in the UEFA Champions League
McInally: Celtic have been champions in nine of the last 10 years, andwon the cup six times. They’ve gotten used to domestic success. It’s now about achieving something in Europe. They want to help Celtic win this game,” explained the ex-striker, who believes a draw would be a good result for them going into the return leg in Munich.
