Bayern Munich Star Jamal Musiala Gives Thoughts On Upcoming Champions League Clash vs Celtic
Bayern Munich welcome Celtic to the Allianz Arena for the second leg of the Champions League playoff. Bayern head into the match with a 2-1 aggregate lead.
Jamal Musiala signed a new five-year contract with the Bavarians last week and spoke to the media ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash.
It won't be an easy game. We saw how it was in Glasgow. We need to prepare well, need to make sure we're fresh and mentally ready. We need to be 100 percent on it, can't let up, need to start well and hope we can then win.- Jamal Musiala
Q: On Saturday's game in Leverkusen
Musiala: We've spoken about it. We've had a lot of possession this season. We hadn't had something like against Leverkusen where we needed to defend a lot. It was a good experience. You need to do something like that at some point, and we can learn from it. And we can take it into the games to come.
Q: On the mood in the team
Musiala: The mood is positive. We didn't have our best day in Leverkusen but still didn't lose. That's a good signal for the team. There's a lot we can do better, but the team spirit to fight, to keep a clean sheet, is something you need if we want to progress.
Q: On his own development
Musiala: I'm always critical of myself and have been since I was really young. I always look at what I can do better. I know about the pressure and put it on myself. What I'm learning now is not to read comments on social media, not to look at social media. You don't need that. I work hard to improve in various areas. I push myself to want to be better. I don't need social media for that.
Q: On the freshness of the Bayern players at the moment
Musiala: None of us want any excuses. We're using the days we've got to prepare for the game, then we need to give our all. We're fresh and will give our all tomorrow.
Q: On Bayern's home form
Musiala: Our focus is normally just on us so we can make sure we do everything right, have the right intensity and energy in our games. And then we look at how the opposition play. We prepare for what we can do.
Q: On reaching the final in Munich being the goal this season
Musiala: I was still in England in 2012. I don't know what the hype was like here. But I felt some hype in England. Now all of us want to be in that final, but we can't get too far ahead of ourselves. We need to take things one step at a time, starting with the game tomorrow.
Q: On former reserves teammate Nicolas Kühn
Musiala: He played really well against us. I was at the Campus with him in 2016/17. We chatted a lot, played together. He's got a great character and I'm pleased he's progressed so well.
Q: On facing Scotland at the Allianz Arena in the Euros
Musiala: I had a lot of fun that day. It was one of my favourite games in my career. We wanted to start the tournament well, knew it wouldn't be easy. But we eventually found our rhythm and it was great fun. Hopefully it'll be similar tomorrow.
