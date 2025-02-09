Celtic Head Coach Believes They Can Hurt Bayern Munich In It's Champions League Playoff Match
Celtic will play Bayern Munich in the Champions League playoff, with the first leg at Celtic Park this Wednesday.
Hoops head coach Brendan Rodgers knows the challenge is tough over two legs. However, speaking to the media after his side's 5-0 win in the Scottish Cup, he believes his squad can cause problems for Bayern.
I don’t have any doubt that we can hurt Bayern. We’ve got goals in us; we’ve shown that at all levels. We can score goals. They’ve obviously got threats but it’s the knock-out stages of the Champions League.- Brendan Rodgers
The Celtic head coach has managed several clubs in England, including in the Premier League with Liverpool, Swansea City, and Leicester City.
During that time, Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany played for Manchester City and will have faced Rodgers' teams. The Northern Irish coach is aware of this.
Vincent Kompany will have played against my teams at Swansea, Leicester, and Liverpool, so he’ll know how my teams work. It’s going to be a fantastic game, and I’ll look forward to it. It’s my job to convince the players that we can get a positive result.- Brendan Rodgers
MORE: Bayern Munich Head Coach Vincent Kompany Relishing Champions League Game At Celtic Park
Bayern hopes for a positive result to take back to Germany, where they will be even bigger favorites at the Allianz Arena.
