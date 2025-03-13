Fabio Capello Warns Inter Milan About Two Bayern Munich Stars Ahead of Champions League Clash
Bayern Munich beat Bayer Leverkusen 5-0 on aggregate in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The Bavarians will now play Inter Milan in the quarter-final stage.
Bayern are leading the Bundesliga while Inter are spearheading the Serie A table. The two sides have previously played out some entertaining UCL clashes.
Fabio Capello has now reflected on the upcoming showdown. He reckons the Nerazzuri need to be wary of Bayern Munich stars Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala.
Capello reckons Inter Milan have better balance than Bayern Munich. However, he thinks that keeping Kane and Musiala at bay will be crucial for the Serie A giants. Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t TMW), he said:
Bayern have superior individual quality, particularly in attack. But Inter play in a very well-drilled way. They have more balance than Kompany’s team.- Fabio Capello
The former Real Madrid boss added:
The first key to the match, therefore, will be to limit Kane and Musiala as much as possible. The English striker is intelligent. He moves constantly, and even when he doesn’t score he makes himself useful for his teammates. He’s not a Number Nine in the penalty area, static like Haaland can be,” Capello continued. “He drags players out, opens up spaces, knows how to play on the egde of the area.- Fabio Capello
On Musiala, Capello said:
Musiala on the other hand is the one who gets the team forward. The motor of the team, with great technical ability.- Fabio Capello
Bayern Munich showed their full prowess against Bayer Leverkusen. In that form, Vincent Kompany's side might be too hot for Inter to handle. The two sides met in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stages, with Bayern earning a 2-0 win in both legs.
