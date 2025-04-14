Lothar Matthaus Predicts Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich and Addresses Harry Kane’s Lack Of Goals
Bayern Munich lost 2-1 to Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Allianz Arena. Harry Kane missed a gilt-edged opportunity early in the game with the score goalless.
Kane hasn't been in his best goalscoring form as of late. The England international has scored only twice in his last eight Bundesliga appearances and failed to find the back of the net against Inter in the first leg.
Bayern legend Lothar Matthaus, though, dismissed that Kane is having a crisis. He thinks Kane knows where the back of the net is, and it's only a matter of time before he gets back to scoring form.
Bayern, meanwhile, are winless in their last two games. After the defeat against Inter, they drew 2-2 against Borussia Dortmund in the Der Klassiker. The Bavarians, though, dominated both games and Matthaus reckons his former side will get the job done against the Nerazzuri in the second leg, predicting a 3-1 win.
The former World Cup winning German captain wrote for Sky Germany:
They showed last week in Munich that they were the better team. Their shortcoming – similar to the classic against Dortmund – was their ability to capitalize on opportunities. If they do that, FC Bayern can turn a one-goal deficit around at any point.- Lothar Matthaus
He added:
In the first leg, only a few minor things were missing. Harry Kane hit the post; things aren't going well for him, but I wouldn't call it a crisis. Kane knows where the goal is, and he'll score again. Hopefully for Bayern on Wednesday. I'm predicting a 3-1 win after extra time.- Lothar Matthaus
Harry Kane is leading the Bundesliga scoring chart with 23 goals and is also third in the UCL scoring list with 10 goals. Hence, it might just be a matter of a barren patch for the England international and nothing alarming to be worried about.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Key Bayern Munich Player Set To Miss Champions League Game Against Inter Milan
Bayern Munich Star Opens The Door For Florian Wirtz At The Club
Arsenal Favorite To Sign Bayern Munich Star If He Heads To The Premier League
Transcript: Kompany, Muller, And Kane’s Post-Match Press Conference After Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund